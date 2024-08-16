The Emily In Paris Season 4 Soundtrack Is As Dreamy As The Show’s Location

Emily in Paris season 4 had fans obsessed with a 'Dancing in the Moonlight' cover. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Emily in Paris season 4 brings with it a soundtrack just as fun, including a cover of ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ we can’t quite get over. Here are all the songs on season 4.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emily in Paris season 4 has finally come out on Netflix, with more stunning locations, new cast members and new songs we want to soundtrack our own lives.

After ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ by AO Gerber and Isla June gave us all the dreamy feels as Gabriel and Emily [Lily Collins] danced together at the masquerade ball like no one was watching, we had to have a listen to all the other songs that play during the new season.

Like the fashion, the music on Emily in Paris plays an important part of setting the tone and the Netflix show made sure to select some romantic tracks, ethereal covers and pure pop bangers as Emily continues finding herself in the city of love, torn between Gabriel [Lucas Bravo] and Alfie [Lucien Laviscount].

It’s a long playlist, we hope you’re ready – here’s every song that features on the Emily in Paris season 4 soundtrack.

Lily Collins is back as Emily on Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix

Episode 1 - Break Point

‘Swan Lake, Op. 20, Spanish Dance’ by Tchaichovsky

‘Chat Dans La Nuit’ by DOPAMOON (feat. Romain Muller)

‘Love Is in the Air’ by John Paul Young

‘Encore’ by DOPAMOON x Napkey

‘Paris Yeye Girl’ by Bea Parks and Jack Lake

‘Visions’ by Tample

‘Bollide’ by Warner Chappell Music Group

‘Off’ by Les Filles and Christopher

‘Café Bombon’ by Sergey Kolosov, Ross Gidney

‘3 Bikinis’ by David C [French Dance Version]

‘Memories’ by French 79

‘Fais Comme Si’ by Yan Wagner

‘Billet Pour Paris’ by Le Couleur

‘Take Your Time’ by Bordo

‘Buddy’ by Grand Voyage

‘Te Fair Danser (Make Your Move French Version)’ by Camp Claude

‘Le monde a changé’ by Toukan Toukän

Camille Razat on Emily in Paris season 4. Picture: Netflix

Episode 2 - Love on the Run

‘Grave’ by Juniors

‘À la nage’ by UTO

‘Rendez-Vous’ by Fantasyclub & Sofia Bolt

‘Let Her Go’ by Isaac Delusion & LucasV

‘Side of You’ by Zimmer (feat. Laumé)

‘Tous Les Garçons Et Les Filles’ by Clio (Emily in Paris original)

Emily in Paris season 4 has a dreamy soundtrack. Picture: Netflix

Episode 3 - Masquerade

‘Get Up and Run’ by PO1

‘Jamais Je Ne Viens’ by Ottis Cœur

‘Franchement’ by Bonnie Banane

‘Butterfly’ by Leonie Pernet

‘Heart of Glass (French)’ by Do Not Do (Emily in Paris original)

‘Chat dans la nuit’ by DOPAMOON & Roman Muller

‘Tattoo’ by Les Filles et Christopher

‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ by AO Gerber and Isla June

‘Good Love’ by Zola Blood

‘Hot Summer (feat. Venessa Jackson)’ by Bellaire

‘Dancing In the Moonlight (French)’ by Keren Ann and The Moon Recording Co. (Emily in Paris original)

Emily in Paris season 4 sees Mindy facing new romance woes. Picture: Netflix

Episode 4 - The Grey Area

‘pourquoi pourquoi’ by Corine

‘3 Vogue’ by Slowaves

‘Burning Drums of Fire’ by C.J. & Co

‘Désabillée’ by Louis Aguilar + Weekend Affair

‘J’ai Oublié’ by Pi Ja Ma

‘Running After Time’ by Tonique & Man

‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ (by Elton John and Kiki Dee) Performed by Ashley Park

‘Feel That Show’ by The George Kaplan Conspiracy

‘Sambossa’ (ft. Venessa Jackson) by Bellaire

‘Bossa Supanova’ by Napkey

Emily's love triangle continues on Emily in Paris season 4. Picture: Netflix

Episode 5 - Trompe l’oeil

‘Gabrielle Eyes’ by Sahsa Ventura

‘Belladelic’ by Les Bellas

‘Ne Joue Pas Avec Mon Cœur’ by Les Terribles

‘La Verité Nue’ by Juniore

‘Keep It Rough’ by Deep End & WEDONT

‘Désolée’ by Fanny

‘Tellement Tellement’ by Petite

‘Kananga’ by Azur

‘La Fin’ by Wreck Theory

‘Aube’ feat. Sauvane by Les Gordon

‘Deux êtres á part’ by Toukan Toukän (Elephanz Remix)

Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 will come out on Netflix on 12th September, bringing us even more songs to soundtrack the end of our summer.

Make sure to check back on this page where we'll have all the new songs!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.