The Emily In Paris Season 4 Soundtrack Is As Dreamy As The Show’s Location

16 August 2024, 17:09

Emily in Paris season 4 had fans obsessed with a 'Dancing in the Moonlight' cover
Emily in Paris season 4 had fans obsessed with a 'Dancing in the Moonlight' cover. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Emily in Paris season 4 brings with it a soundtrack just as fun, including a cover of ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ we can’t quite get over. Here are all the songs on season 4.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emily in Paris season 4 has finally come out on Netflix, with more stunning locations, new cast members and new songs we want to soundtrack our own lives.

After ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ by AO Gerber and Isla June gave us all the dreamy feels as Gabriel and Emily [Lily Collins] danced together at the masquerade ball like no one was watching, we had to have a listen to all the other songs that play during the new season.

Like the fashion, the music on Emily in Paris plays an important part of setting the tone and the Netflix show made sure to select some romantic tracks, ethereal covers and pure pop bangers as Emily continues finding herself in the city of love, torn between Gabriel [Lucas Bravo] and Alfie [Lucien Laviscount].

It’s a long playlist, we hope you’re ready – here’s every song that features on the Emily in Paris season 4 soundtrack.

Lily Collins is back as Emily on Emily in Paris
Lily Collins is back as Emily on Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix

Episode 1 - Break Point

  • ‘Swan Lake, Op. 20, Spanish Dance’ by Tchaichovsky
  • ‘Chat Dans La Nuit’ by DOPAMOON (feat. Romain Muller)
  • ‘Love Is in the Air’ by John Paul Young
  • ‘Encore’ by DOPAMOON x Napkey
  • ‘Paris Yeye Girl’ by Bea Parks and Jack Lake
  • ‘Visions’ by Tample
  • ‘Bollide’ by Warner Chappell Music Group
  • ‘Off’ by Les Filles and Christopher
  • ‘Café Bombon’ by Sergey Kolosov, Ross Gidney
  • ‘3 Bikinis’ by David C [French Dance Version]
  • ‘Memories’ by French 79
  • ‘Fais Comme Si’ by Yan Wagner
  • ‘Billet Pour Paris’ by Le Couleur
  • ‘Take Your Time’ by Bordo
  • ‘Buddy’ by Grand Voyage
  • ‘Te Fair Danser (Make Your Move French Version)’ by Camp Claude
  • ‘Le monde a changé’ by Toukan Toukän
Camille Razat on Emily in Paris season 4
Camille Razat on Emily in Paris season 4. Picture: Netflix

Episode 2 - Love on the Run

  • ‘Grave’ by Juniors
  • ‘À la nage’ by UTO
  • ‘Rendez-Vous’ by Fantasyclub & Sofia Bolt
  • ‘Let Her Go’ by Isaac Delusion & LucasV
  • ‘Side of You’ by Zimmer (feat. Laumé)
  • ‘Tous Les Garçons Et Les Filles’ by Clio (Emily in Paris original)
Emily in Paris season 4 has a dreamy soundtrack
Emily in Paris season 4 has a dreamy soundtrack. Picture: Netflix

Episode 3 - Masquerade

  • ‘Get Up and Run’ by PO1
  • ‘Jamais Je Ne Viens’ by Ottis Cœur
  • ‘Franchement’ by Bonnie Banane
  • ‘Butterfly’ by Leonie Pernet
  • ‘Heart of Glass (French)’ by Do Not Do (Emily in Paris original)
  • ‘Chat dans la nuit’ by DOPAMOON & Roman Muller
  • ‘Tattoo’ by Les Filles et Christopher
  • ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ by AO Gerber and Isla June
  • ‘Good Love’ by Zola Blood
  • ‘Hot Summer (feat. Venessa Jackson)’ by Bellaire
  • ‘Dancing In the Moonlight (French)’ by Keren Ann and The Moon Recording Co. (Emily in Paris original)
Emily in Paris season 4 sees Mindy facing new romance woes
Emily in Paris season 4 sees Mindy facing new romance woes. Picture: Netflix

Episode 4 - The Grey Area

  • ‘pourquoi pourquoi’ by Corine
  • ‘3 Vogue’ by Slowaves
  • ‘Burning Drums of Fire’ by C.J. & Co
  • ‘Désabillée’ by Louis Aguilar + Weekend Affair
  • ‘J’ai Oublié’ by Pi Ja Ma
  • ‘Running After Time’ by Tonique & Man
  • ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ (by Elton John and Kiki Dee) Performed by Ashley Park
  • ‘Feel That Show’ by The George Kaplan Conspiracy
  • ‘Sambossa’ (ft. Venessa Jackson) by Bellaire
  • ‘Bossa Supanova’ by Napkey
Emily's love triangle continues on Emily in Paris season 4
Emily's love triangle continues on Emily in Paris season 4. Picture: Netflix

Episode 5 - Trompe l’oeil

  • ‘Gabrielle Eyes’ by Sahsa Ventura
  • ‘Belladelic’ by Les Bellas
  • ‘Ne Joue Pas Avec Mon Cœur’ by Les Terribles
  • ‘La Verité Nue’ by Juniore
  • ‘Keep It Rough’ by Deep End & WEDONT
  • ‘Désolée’ by Fanny
  • ‘Tellement Tellement’ by Petite
  • ‘Kananga’ by Azur
  • ‘La Fin’ by Wreck Theory
  • ‘Aube’ feat. Sauvane by Les Gordon
  • ‘Deux êtres á part’ by Toukan Toukän (Elephanz Remix)

Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 will come out on Netflix on 12th September, bringing us even more songs to soundtrack the end of our summer.

Make sure to check back on this page where we'll have all the new songs!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Ashley Park and Emily in Paris co-star Paul Forman are dating

Ashley Park And Paul Forman's Relationship And How Long They've Been Dating

Get to know Love Is Blind's Maria

5 Facts On Maria From Love Is Blind UK Including Age, Job, Ethnicity & More

The iconic spots used to film Emily In Paris season 4

Where Was Emily In Paris Season 4 Filmed? All The Beautiful New Locations

Is there going to be a Emily In Paris season 5?

Will There Be A Emily In Paris Season 5?

The Love is Blind UK reunion airs on Monday 26th August

When Is The Love Is Blind UK Reunion?

Love is Blind UK will have 12 episodes

How Many Episodes Are In Love Is Blind UK? Your Complete Guide

Travis Kelce is starring in Ryan Murphy's horror series 'Grotesquerie'

First Look At Travis Kelce In Ryan Murphy's New Horror Series 'Grotesquerie'

Molly-Mae Hague's sister Zoe appeared to hint at Molly and Tommy Fury's split

Molly-Mae’s Sister Zoe Hints At Her Split From Tommy Fury In Emotional Vlog

Tommy Fury has become a millionaire since leaving 'Love Island'

What Is Tommy Fury's Net Worth? Inside The Boxer's Millions After Molly-Mae Break Up

Why have Molly-Mae and Tommy called it quits?

Why Did Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Break Up?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits