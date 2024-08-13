Emily In Paris’ Lucien Laviscount Was Originally Only In 2 Episodes As Alfie

13 August 2024, 08:10 | Updated: 13 August 2024, 10:31

Lucien Laviscount was only meant to do TWO episodes on 'Emily In Paris'!

By Kathryn Knight

'Emily in Paris' fans have got to know and love Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, but originally he was only down for a mere two episodes!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ahead of Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 being released on Netflix on Thursday, Lucien Laviscount, who’s played Alfie since season 2, joined us on Capital Breakfast to talk about the new series.

Teasing a ‘rollercoaster’ and ‘a little heartbreak’ ahead for his character, Lucien revealed he was originally only meant to do two episodes, but the show’s creator Darren Star loved him so much they kept him as an integral part of the storyline.

Lucien told us: “Coming off the back of season 3, it definitely ends on a cliffhanger as to what’s going to happen next. It’s a little bit chaotic, a little bit of a rollercoaster for Alfie as he figures out what’s what, a little bit heartbreaking.”

Jordan North asked Lucien if he knew how big the show would become and he revealed originally he was only signed up for a short stint on the Paris-set show, which is based in Rome for season 4.

Lucien Laviscount plays Alfie on Emily in Paris
Lucien Laviscount plays Alfie on Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix

He went on: “I came on second season so I kind of had an inkling, but then you had these shows that hit through covid and everyone kind of just binged them at home. So it was a nervous entrance to the show. I was only supposed to do two episodes.

“I remember on what was supposed to be my last day, I got this round of applause and Darren Star, the show’s creator, said, ‘Lucien you’re not leaving Paris’ and I thought ‘what have I done wrong?’ I thought I was going to get arrested or something, but he said, ‘no we want to keep you around a little bit.’”

And we’re so glad they did!

Lucien Laviscount was originally only meant to be in two episodes of Emily in Paris
Lucien Laviscount was originally only meant to be in two episodes of Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix

Chris Stark asked why they decided to keep the character on and Lucien responded: “I have no idea I’ve just gotta thank the acting gods somewhere out there in the ether and I think working with Lily as well, we had a good relationship on set, so they wanted to keep me around.”

Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 comes out on Netflix on Thursday.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The Umbrella Academy season 5: Here's why it's ending with season 4

Will There Be An Umbrella Academy Season 5? Here's Why It's Ending With Season 4

How did Ben die in The Umbrella Academy? The Jennifer Incident Is Finally Revealed In Season 4

How did Ben die in The Umbrella Academy? Jennifer Incident Is Finally Revealed In Season 4

What happened to Sloane in The Umbrella Academy season 4?

Umbrella Academy Boss Explains What Happened To Sloane In Season 4

It Ends With Us Director Justin Baldoni Defends Changing Lily and Ryle's Ages From The Book

It Ends With Us Director Justin Baldoni Defends Changing Lily and Ryle's Ages From The Book
What Happens In The It Ends With Us Books? The It Starts With Us Plot Explained

What Happens In It Starts With Us? It Ends With Us Book Sequel Summary Explained

Meet Love Is Blind: UK hosts Emma and Matt

Who Are The Love Is Blind UK Hosts? Meet Matt And Emma Willis

The Umbrella Academy's Five and Lila affair plot twist has been slammed by fans

The Umbrella Academy Fans Slam "Unnecessary" Five And Lila Season 4 Storyline

Love is Blind's Benaiah spoke about his vision for an ideal marriage

Benaiah From 'Love Is Blind UK' Hints He’s Still Single

Are Grace and Reuben still daring outside the villa?

Are Love Island's Grace And Reuben Still Together?

Love Island

Grace and Reuben make their relationship 'Instagram official'

Love Island's Grace And Reuben Take Next Step In Their Relationship

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits