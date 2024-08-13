Emily In Paris’ Lucien Laviscount Was Originally Only In 2 Episodes As Alfie

Lucien Laviscount was only meant to do TWO episodes on 'Emily In Paris'!

By Kathryn Knight

'Emily in Paris' fans have got to know and love Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, but originally he was only down for a mere two episodes!

Ahead of Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 being released on Netflix on Thursday, Lucien Laviscount, who’s played Alfie since season 2, joined us on Capital Breakfast to talk about the new series.

Teasing a ‘rollercoaster’ and ‘a little heartbreak’ ahead for his character, Lucien revealed he was originally only meant to do two episodes, but the show’s creator Darren Star loved him so much they kept him as an integral part of the storyline.

Lucien told us: “Coming off the back of season 3, it definitely ends on a cliffhanger as to what’s going to happen next. It’s a little bit chaotic, a little bit of a rollercoaster for Alfie as he figures out what’s what, a little bit heartbreaking.”

Jordan North asked Lucien if he knew how big the show would become and he revealed originally he was only signed up for a short stint on the Paris-set show, which is based in Rome for season 4.

Lucien Laviscount plays Alfie on Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix

He went on: “I came on second season so I kind of had an inkling, but then you had these shows that hit through covid and everyone kind of just binged them at home. So it was a nervous entrance to the show. I was only supposed to do two episodes.

“I remember on what was supposed to be my last day, I got this round of applause and Darren Star, the show’s creator, said, ‘Lucien you’re not leaving Paris’ and I thought ‘what have I done wrong?’ I thought I was going to get arrested or something, but he said, ‘no we want to keep you around a little bit.’”

And we’re so glad they did!

Chris Stark asked why they decided to keep the character on and Lucien responded: “I have no idea I’ve just gotta thank the acting gods somewhere out there in the ether and I think working with Lily as well, we had a good relationship on set, so they wanted to keep me around.”

Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 comes out on Netflix on Thursday.

