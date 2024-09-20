Emily in Paris' Lucas Bravo Shares Bizarre Story Behind Landing Role As Gabriel

20 September 2024, 16:09 | Updated: 20 September 2024, 16:11

Lucas Bravo says he was almost cast as someone else in Emily In Paris
Lucas Bravo says he was almost cast as someone else in Emily In Paris. Picture: Netflix/Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

"I was in the mountain with this shepherd making goat cheese."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lucas Bravo, who plays a pivotal role as Emily's 'will-they-won't-they' love interest in Netflix's Emily In Paris, has revealed he very nearly wasn't cast as Gabriel.

The French actor, who prior to the show had only been in independent projects, said in conversation with People that even after five auditions Paramount didn't want to take a "chance" on him as he "didn't have enough background".

In an attempt to escape the rejection Lucas said he fled to the French island of Corsica, adding: “I wanted to be in a place where there's no service, and I could just talk to birds, so to speak."

Lucas plays chef Gabriel in Emily In Paris
Lucas plays chef Gabriel in Emily In Paris. Picture: Netflix

But while he was trying to run away from anything Emily In Paris, Lucas said something "very weird" happened to him.

“A hiker came by and he was like, ‘Can I borrow your phone? I really need to call my daughter," he said explaining that the only way to get service was about a 40-minute walk away from where they were, but alas, Lucas gave the hiker his phone.

His story continued: “He told me, ‘Your phone was vibrating left and right when I got service, so you should check it out.’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no. I'm here to forget this Emily Paris thing’. ”

The following morning he decided to take a look at who had been trying to contact him and he found 40 messages and 30 missed calls. “It was the casting director telling me, ‘Where are you?’" he said.

Lucas Bravos plays chef Gabriel in Emily In Paris
Lucas Bravos plays chef Gabriel in Emily In Paris. Picture: Getty

Lucas returned to Paris confused as “the official Gabriel had signed his contract, did a table read, [and] was about to start”. But he soon learnt he was there to read for another of Emily's love interests.

Although he wasn't officially being auditioned for Gabriel anymore he was made to read some of his lines and undergo a chemistry read with Lily Collins, who plays Emily.

He described this "a bit harsh" because it was "still an open wound" for him.

Lucas Bravo returns for Emily In Paris season 4
Lucas Bravo returns for Emily In Paris season 4. Picture: Getty

However the following day he received a call saying he had got the role as Gabriel and was starting in two days. He says this is because the show's creator Darren Starr fought for him to be cast as Gabriel despite the studio's reservations.

"He thought I was the part from the beginning,” the actor said.

After Lucas' chemistry read with Lily they had questioned where he was when they had been trying to get hold of him. “I was like, ‘I was in the mountain with this shepherd making goat cheese,’ and I was so uncomfortable I talked about goat cheese for 10 minutes,” he said.

“When I left the room, and I closed the door, I was like, ‘I can't believe I just talked about goat cheese. You're never going to get that part.’ "

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The experts paired Adam and Polly together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Polly And Adam Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

The experts paired Sacha and Ross together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Ross and Sacha still together from MAFS UK 2024?

Married At First Sight UK cast rate revealed

Do You Get Paid To Go On Married At First Sight?

What happened to Dr. Oziel? Here's Where Menendez's Therapist Is Now

Where Is Dr. Oziel Now? Menendez Brother's Therapist And What Happened In Real Life

How Old Were Lyle And Erik Menendez When They Killed Their Parents? Their Ages Explained

How Old Were Lyle And Erik Menendez When They Killed Their Parents?

Were the Menendez brothers lovers? Is Erik Menendez gay? Monsters is facing backlash over its homo-erotic themes.

Netflix's Monsters Slammed For "Implying" Incest Between Erik And Lyle Menendez

Paul, Mel and Ch are the experts for MAFS UK 2024

Meet The Cast Of Married At First Sight UK 2024 - All The MAFS Brides & Grooms

Sabrina Carpenter will star in a Christmas Special this Christmas

Sabrina Carpenter’s Netflix Christmas Special And Everything We Know

Meet MAFS bride Polly

Facts About Polly From MAFS UK Including Age, Job, Weight Loss & More

Meet MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale

Facts About Adam From MAFS UK - Age, Job, Instagram, Where He's From & More

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits