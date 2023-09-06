Joe Jonas’ Song ‘Hesitate’ For Sophie Turner: Inside The Lyrics

Joe Jonas wrote 'Hesitate' for Sophie Turner. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Joe Jonas has a song called ‘Hesitate’ for ex-wife Sophie Turner, and he sang an emotional rendition of the track just before filing for divorce.

The Jonas Brothers’ songs are of course inspired by their wives and children and Joe Jonas, 34, penned the 2019 song ‘Hesitate’ for now-ex wife Sophie Turner, 27, when the boys released comeback record ‘Happiness Begins’.

Nick Jonas – who’s married to Priyanka Chopra – called ‘Hesitate’ ‘Joe’s love letter’ to Sophie, writing the track weeks before they got married in France in a stunning black tie affair – and a year before they became parents to their first child.

Joe also referred to the song as a love letter, admitting the lyrics were his ‘vows before I wrote my vows’, adding he loves to see other couples react to the song when performing it live.

But what is ‘Hesitate’ about, what are the lyrics and what do they mean? Here’s what you need to know about the song Joe wrote for Sophie.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are parents to two daughters. Picture: Getty

What is ‘Hesitate’ by the Jonas Brothers about?

Joe said himself that ‘Hesitate’ is about telling your partner you’ll always stand by them, telling Zane Lowe: “It’s one of those love letters that you write to your partner saying, ‘I’ll be there no matter what.”

He explained: “‘Hesitate’ is a song I wrote. It’s like my vows before I wrote my vows. It’s my promise to [my wife] Sophie. I can see in the audience when it’s definitely those other people’s songs. I see couples holding each other. I see somebody [and] that song got them through something.”

The lyrics include sweet declarations of love like, ‘Don’t you ever say goodbye / cross my heart and you can keep, keep, keep mine.’

It also includes heartfelt lines like: ‘Time, time only heals if we work through it now / I, Promise we’ll figure this out.’

Is ‘Hesitate’ about Sophie Turner?

Joe said himself that ‘Hesitate’ is about Sophie, admitting the song takes him back to when they got married.

He said: “For me, it takes me to a whole different universe. I’m seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes.”

He sings about helping his wife find her way no matter what, like she did for him when they met: ‘You saved me once and now I'll save you too / I won't hesitate for you.’

Sophie opened up about a time they briefly split to The Sunday Times in 2019, with Joe telling her he couldn’t be with her ‘until you love yourself,’ she revealed he ‘kind of saved me.’

She recalled: “I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell. He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were married for four years. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to ‘Hesitate’?

Kiss the tears right off your face

Won't get scared, that's the old, old, old me

I'll be there, time and place

Lay it on me, all you're hold, hold, holding

Time, time only heals if we work through it now

I promise we'll figure this out

I will take your pain

And put it on my heart

I won't hesitate

Just tell me where to start

I thank the oceans for giving me you

You saved me once and now I'll save you too

I won't hesitate for you

Don't you ever say goodbye

Cross my heart, and you can keep, keep, keep mine

If I could only read your mind

Then I could map out all the ways to make it right

Time, time only heals if we work through it now

I, I promise we'll figure this out

I will take your pain

And put it on my heart

I won't hesitate

Just tell me where to start

I thank the oceans for giving me you

You saved me once and now I'll save you too

I won't hesitate for you

Pull me close and I'll hold you tight

Don't be scared 'cause I'm on your side

Know there's nothing I wouldn't do for you

Pull me close and I'll hold you tight

Don't be scared 'cause I'm on your side

Know there's nothing I wouldn't do for you

I will take your pain

And put it on my heart I won't hesitate

Just tell me where to start

I thank the oceans for giving me you

You saved me once and I'll save you too

I won't hesitate for you

