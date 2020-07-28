Sophie Turner Baby Name: The Touching Meaning Behind Sophie And Joe Jonas’ Daughter’s Name

28 July 2020, 10:08

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have picked an adorable baby name
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have picked an adorable baby name. Picture: PA

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ baby name holds a tribute to Game of Thrones, the show that made Sophie a household name.

Sophie Turner gave birth to a baby girl last Wednesday with husband Joe Jonas by her side, and they have since picked a baby name with a touching meaning.

It has now emerged Sophie and Joe have apparently named their baby Willa, which fans have noticed has a connection to the series that made the new mum famous, Game of Thrones, where Sophie played Sansa Stark for eight years.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Relationship Timeline: How Did They Meet And When Did They Get Married?

Two characters appeared throughout the show with the name Willa, including one who appeared twice in season five as a wilding.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' baby is named Willa
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' baby is named Willa. Picture: PA

The other character called Willa appeared during season eight, as a servant in Winterfell whose allegiance was to House Stark.

According to Nameberry, Willa originates from a short form of Wilhelmina, and its origin is from old German culture.

The meaning of Willa is “resolute protection.”

News the actress and the Jonas Brothers singer have become parents broke less than a week after Sophie gave birth.

Sophie Turner starred in Game of Thrones for eight years
Sophie Turner starred in Game of Thrones for eight years. Picture: Getty
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas never publicly confirmed their pregnancy news
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas never publicly confirmed their pregnancy news. Picture: Getty

The couple continued to keep quiet on the news of her pregnancy, but were pictured on multiple occasions strolling around LA while Sophie was pregnant.

The happy milestone comes one year after they got married in France, a few weeks after a spontaneous Las Vegas ceremony.

Fans are now eagerly-awaiting the couple to share photos of their new baby on social media.

