Taylor Swift's 'Mr Perfectly Fine' Lyrics Revive Her 2008 Era

Taylor Swift surprised fans with new song 'Mr Perfectly Fine'. Picture: Getty / Taylor Swift/Twitter

Taylor Swift surprised fans with a new single from the vault ‘Mr Perfectly Fine’ and the lyrics have us all reminiscing.

2008 was the year Taylor Swift gifted us the ultimate heartbreak album with ‘Fearless’ and she’s just treated Swifites to a song ‘from the vault’ which never made the EP at the time, ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’.

Ahead of the re-recorded version of her 13-year-old album’s re-release, Taylor dropped the surprise single and within minutes fans were decoding the lyrics.

Taylor Swift Sings About Young Heartbreak In 'You All Over Me' Lyrics

As we all wonder why the would-have-been classic never made the album – we’re actually fuming for our 11-year-old selves – we’re taking a closer look at the lyrics that would’ve been all over MySpace at the time.

Taylor Swift is releasing the re-recorded version of 'Fearless' with a bunch of songs 'from the vault'. Picture: Taylor Swift

What is Taylor Swift singing about in the ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ lyrics?

Bringing back everyone’s emotional turmoil nostalgia from our teen years with serious ‘You Belong With Me’ vibes, ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ has Taylor singing about a boyfriend she thought was “everything I’ve been waiting for.”

That is until she sings: ‘But that was when I got to know Mr “Change of heart”’

Hitting us right in the teenage angst feels, Taylor sings in the pre-chorus:

Cause I hear he's got his arm 'round a brand new girl

I've been pickin' up my heart, he's been pickin' up her

And I never got past what you put me through

But it's wonderful to see that it never fazed you

feeling blessed and grateful to get to relive the 2008 taylor swift/joe jonas drama in 2021 pic.twitter.com/x0DBmNYy7E — mrs. sartele 💍 (@gretchenplz) April 7, 2021

i’d like to personally thank @joejonas for breaking taylor swift’s heart in 2008 and giving us mr. perfectly fine <3 — maggie 🍉 (@maaggiej) April 7, 2021

Sophie Turner bopping along to Taylor Swift while she absolutely obliterates Joe Jonas: pic.twitter.com/bvd6zHgoLE — rightwhereyouleftme (@mymuralmytemple) April 7, 2021

Who ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ is actually about is probably something Taylor will never spill, but fans are speculating it was written about Joe Jonas all those years ago after he famously dumped her over the phone in a 25-second phone call.

Whether she’ll share where her song Inso came from at the time remains to be seen, but to be fair she is now happily settled and besotted with beau Joe Alwyn.

What are the lyrics to ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’?

Mr. "Perfect face"

Mr. "Here to stay"

Mr. "Looked me in the eye and told me you would never go away"

Everything was right

Mr. "I've been waiting for you all my life"

Mr. "Every single day until the end, I will be by your side"

But that was when I got to know Mr. "Change of heart"

Mr. "Leaves me all alone," I fall apart

It takes everything in me just to get up each day

But it's wonderful to see that you're okay

Hello Mr. "Perfectly fine"

How's your heart after breaking mine?

Mr. "Always at the right place at the right time," baby

Hello Mr. "Casually cruel"

Mr. "Everything revolves around you"

I've been Ms. "Misery" since your goodbye

And you're Mr. "Perfectly fine"

Mr. "Never told you why"

Mr. "Never had to see me cry"

Mr. "Insincere apology so he doesn't look like the bad guy"

He goes about his day

Forgets he ever even heard my name

Well, I thought you might be different than the rest, I guess you're all the same

'Cause I hear he's got his arm 'round a brand new girl

I've been pickin' up my heart, he's been pickin' up her

And I never got past what you put me through

But it's wonderful to see that it never fazed you

Hello Mr. "Perfectly fine"

How's your heart after breakin' mine?

Mr. "Always at the right place at the right time," baby

Hello Mr. "Casually cruel"

Mr. "Everything revolves around you"

I've been Miss "Misery" since your goodbye

And you're Mr. "Perfectly fine"

So dignified in your well-pressed suit

So strategised, all the eyes on you

Sashay away to your seat It's the best seat, in the best room

Oh, he's so smug,

Mr. "Always wins"

So far above me in every sense

So far above feeling anything

And it's really such a shame

It's such a shame

'Cause I was Miss "Here to stay"

Now I'm Miss "Gonna be alright someday"

And someday maybe you'll miss me

But by then, you'll be Mr. "Too late"





Goodbye Mr. "Perfectly fine"

How's your heart after breakin' mine?

Mr. "Always at the right place at the right time," baby

Goodbye Mr. "Casually cruel"

Mr. "Everything revolves around you"

I've been Ms. "Misery" since your goodbye

And you're Mr. "Perfectly fine"

You're perfectly fine

Mr. "Look me in the eye and told me you would never go away"

You said you'd never go away

