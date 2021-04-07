Taylor Swift's 'Mr Perfectly Fine' Lyrics Revive Her 2008 Era

7 April 2021, 15:17 | Updated: 7 April 2021, 15:18

Taylor Swift surprised fans with new song 'Mr Perfectly Fine'
Taylor Swift surprised fans with new song 'Mr Perfectly Fine'. Picture: Getty / Taylor Swift/Twitter
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift surprised fans with a new single from the vault ‘Mr Perfectly Fine’ and the lyrics have us all reminiscing.

2008 was the year Taylor Swift gifted us the ultimate heartbreak album with ‘Fearless’ and she’s just treated Swifites to a song ‘from the vault’ which never made the EP at the time, ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’.

Ahead of the re-recorded version of her 13-year-old album’s re-release, Taylor dropped the surprise single and within minutes fans were decoding the lyrics.

Taylor Swift Sings About Young Heartbreak In 'You All Over Me' Lyrics

As we all wonder why the would-have-been classic never made the album – we’re actually fuming for our 11-year-old selves – we’re taking a closer look at the lyrics that would’ve been all over MySpace at the time.

Taylor Swift is releasing the re-recorded version of 'Fearless' with a bunch of songs 'from the vault'
Taylor Swift is releasing the re-recorded version of 'Fearless' with a bunch of songs 'from the vault'. Picture: Taylor Swift

What is Taylor Swift singing about in the ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ lyrics?

Bringing back everyone’s emotional turmoil nostalgia from our teen years with serious ‘You Belong With Me’ vibes, ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ has Taylor singing about a boyfriend she thought was “everything I’ve been waiting for.”

That is until she sings: ‘But that was when I got to know Mr “Change of heart”’

Hitting us right in the teenage angst feels, Taylor sings in the pre-chorus:

Cause I hear he's got his arm 'round a brand new girl

I've been pickin' up my heart, he's been pickin' up her

And I never got past what you put me through

But it's wonderful to see that it never fazed you

Who ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ is actually about is probably something Taylor will never spill, but fans are speculating it was written about Joe Jonas all those years ago after he famously dumped her over the phone in a 25-second phone call.

Whether she’ll share where her song Inso came from at the time remains to be seen, but to be fair she is now happily settled and besotted with beau Joe Alwyn.

What are the lyrics to ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’?

Mr. "Perfect face"

Mr. "Here to stay"

Mr. "Looked me in the eye and told me you would never go away"

Everything was right

Mr. "I've been waiting for you all my life"

Mr. "Every single day until the end, I will be by your side"

But that was when I got to know Mr. "Change of heart"

Mr. "Leaves me all alone," I fall apart

It takes everything in me just to get up each day

But it's wonderful to see that you're okay

Hello Mr. "Perfectly fine"

How's your heart after breaking mine?

Mr. "Always at the right place at the right time," baby

Hello Mr. "Casually cruel"

Mr. "Everything revolves around you"

I've been Ms. "Misery" since your goodbye

And you're Mr. "Perfectly fine"

Mr. "Never told you why"

Mr. "Never had to see me cry"

Mr. "Insincere apology so he doesn't look like the bad guy"

He goes about his day

Forgets he ever even heard my name

Well, I thought you might be different than the rest, I guess you're all the same

'Cause I hear he's got his arm 'round a brand new girl

I've been pickin' up my heart, he's been pickin' up her

And I never got past what you put me through

But it's wonderful to see that it never fazed you

Hello Mr. "Perfectly fine"

How's your heart after breakin' mine?

Mr. "Always at the right place at the right time," baby

Hello Mr. "Casually cruel"

Mr. "Everything revolves around you"

I've been Miss "Misery" since your goodbye

And you're Mr. "Perfectly fine"

So dignified in your well-pressed suit

So strategised, all the eyes on you

Sashay away to your seat It's the best seat, in the best room

Oh, he's so smug,

Mr. "Always wins"

So far above me in every sense

So far above feeling anything

And it's really such a shame

It's such a shame

'Cause I was Miss "Here to stay"

Now I'm Miss "Gonna be alright someday"

And someday maybe you'll miss me

But by then, you'll be Mr. "Too late"

Goodbye Mr. "Perfectly fine"

How's your heart after breakin' mine?

Mr. "Always at the right place at the right time," baby

Goodbye Mr. "Casually cruel"

Mr. "Everything revolves around you"

I've been Ms. "Misery" since your goodbye

And you're Mr. "Perfectly fine"

You're perfectly fine

Mr. "Look me in the eye and told me you would never go away"

You said you'd never go away

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Roman Kemp and his sister Harleymoon discussed their childhood memories.

Roman Kemp Reminisces About Hilarious Childhood Antics With Sister Harleymoon

Harry Styles looks golden in a previously unseen Gucci campaign video

Harry Styles Is The Definition Of Golden In Unseen Gucci Campaign Photo

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

People have been left confused following the Twitter spat between Amber Gill and Rob Kardashian's ex.

Amber Gill Caught In Bizarre Feud With Rob Kardashian’s Ex Meghan James

Taylor Swift will soon re-release 'Fearless'

Taylor Swift Fearless Album: Release Date, Brand New Track List And All The Latest News

Louis Tomlinson showed off his new long hair look while travelling to Mexico.

Louis Tomlinson Debuts Long Hair At Mexico City Airport And Fans Are In Their Feels

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island