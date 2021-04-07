On Air Now
7 April 2021, 15:17 | Updated: 7 April 2021, 15:18
Taylor Swift surprised fans with a new single from the vault ‘Mr Perfectly Fine’ and the lyrics have us all reminiscing.
2008 was the year Taylor Swift gifted us the ultimate heartbreak album with ‘Fearless’ and she’s just treated Swifites to a song ‘from the vault’ which never made the EP at the time, ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’.
Ahead of the re-recorded version of her 13-year-old album’s re-release, Taylor dropped the surprise single and within minutes fans were decoding the lyrics.
As we all wonder why the would-have-been classic never made the album – we’re actually fuming for our 11-year-old selves – we’re taking a closer look at the lyrics that would’ve been all over MySpace at the time.
Bringing back everyone’s emotional turmoil nostalgia from our teen years with serious ‘You Belong With Me’ vibes, ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ has Taylor singing about a boyfriend she thought was “everything I’ve been waiting for.”
That is until she sings: ‘But that was when I got to know Mr “Change of heart”’
Hitting us right in the teenage angst feels, Taylor sings in the pre-chorus:
Cause I hear he's got his arm 'round a brand new girl
I've been pickin' up my heart, he's been pickin' up her
And I never got past what you put me through
But it's wonderful to see that it never fazed you
feeling blessed and grateful to get to relive the 2008 taylor swift/joe jonas drama in 2021 pic.twitter.com/x0DBmNYy7E— mrs. sartele 💍 (@gretchenplz) April 7, 2021
i’d like to personally thank @joejonas for breaking taylor swift’s heart in 2008 and giving us mr. perfectly fine <3— maggie 🍉 (@maaggiej) April 7, 2021
Sophie Turner bopping along to Taylor Swift while she absolutely obliterates Joe Jonas: pic.twitter.com/bvd6zHgoLE— rightwhereyouleftme (@mymuralmytemple) April 7, 2021
Who ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ is actually about is probably something Taylor will never spill, but fans are speculating it was written about Joe Jonas all those years ago after he famously dumped her over the phone in a 25-second phone call.
Whether she’ll share where her song Inso came from at the time remains to be seen, but to be fair she is now happily settled and besotted with beau Joe Alwyn.
Mr. "Perfect face"
Mr. "Here to stay"
Mr. "Looked me in the eye and told me you would never go away"
Everything was right
Mr. "I've been waiting for you all my life"
Mr. "Every single day until the end, I will be by your side"
But that was when I got to know Mr. "Change of heart"
Mr. "Leaves me all alone," I fall apart
It takes everything in me just to get up each day
But it's wonderful to see that you're okay
Hello Mr. "Perfectly fine"
How's your heart after breaking mine?
Mr. "Always at the right place at the right time," baby
Hello Mr. "Casually cruel"
Mr. "Everything revolves around you"
I've been Ms. "Misery" since your goodbye
And you're Mr. "Perfectly fine"
Mr. "Never told you why"
Mr. "Never had to see me cry"
Mr. "Insincere apology so he doesn't look like the bad guy"
He goes about his day
Forgets he ever even heard my name
Well, I thought you might be different than the rest, I guess you're all the same
'Cause I hear he's got his arm 'round a brand new girl
I've been pickin' up my heart, he's been pickin' up her
And I never got past what you put me through
But it's wonderful to see that it never fazed you
Hello Mr. "Perfectly fine"
How's your heart after breakin' mine?
Mr. "Always at the right place at the right time," baby
Hello Mr. "Casually cruel"
Mr. "Everything revolves around you"
I've been Miss "Misery" since your goodbye
And you're Mr. "Perfectly fine"
So dignified in your well-pressed suit
So strategised, all the eyes on you
Sashay away to your seat It's the best seat, in the best room
Oh, he's so smug,
Mr. "Always wins"
So far above me in every sense
So far above feeling anything
And it's really such a shame
It's such a shame
'Cause I was Miss "Here to stay"
Now I'm Miss "Gonna be alright someday"
And someday maybe you'll miss me
But by then, you'll be Mr. "Too late"
Goodbye Mr. "Perfectly fine"
How's your heart after breakin' mine?
Mr. "Always at the right place at the right time," baby
Goodbye Mr. "Casually cruel"
Mr. "Everything revolves around you"
I've been Ms. "Misery" since your goodbye
And you're Mr. "Perfectly fine"
You're perfectly fine
Mr. "Look me in the eye and told me you would never go away"
You said you'd never go away
