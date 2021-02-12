Has Taylor Swift Changed The ‘Love Story’ Lyrics?

Taylor Swift is releasing a re-recorded version of 'Love Story'. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift has released her new version of ‘Love Story’, but are the lyrics any different to the original?

Taylor Swift has dropped the first of her re-recorded material, with the remaster of ‘Love Story’ marking the beginning of her busy few months of releases while ‘Fearless – Taylor’s Version’ will follow with six new tracks.

‘Love Story’ was originally released in 2009, Taylor’s first official single that put her on the map and in place for global domination.

Taylor Swift Has Re-Recorded 'Love Story' & Whole 'Fearless' Album

And as she releases the re-recorded version, life-long Swifties are determined to know if there are any changes to the lyrics.

Taylor Swift is about to release her new version of 'Fearless'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

Has Taylor Swift changed the lyrics to ‘Love Story’ in the new version?

When fans first got a snippet of Taylor’s updated version of ‘Love Story’ – when it featured in an advert pal Ryan Reynolds created – some Swifties were adamant they heard a change to one of the lyrics.

After the chorus, some fans reckon they heard “baby just said yes,” as opposed to the original “baby just say yes.”

Naturally, this sparked all kinds of theories that Taylor had got engaged or secretly married to boyfriend Joe Alwyn, while others pointed out it might have just been part of the advert.

However, it'll be quite literally music to fans' ears to know that none of the lyrics have been changed in the new version of 'Love Story'.

Taylor Swift is in the midst of re-recording all her old albums. Picture: Getty

Is ‘Love Story – Taylor’s Version’ any different to its original?

Other than Taylor’s voice sounding a tad more mature, 2021’s ‘Love Story’ sounds just as angelic and enchanting as its original release.

She did explain however that her band were the ones to record the instrumentals this time around.

"One fun thing about rerecording Love Story is that I really wanted my touring band to get a chance to play on this version because you know they spent a lot of years playing this song over and over again," Taylor said.

It’s the first in Taylor’s string of re-releases, with a whole new version of ‘Fearless’ expected to drop in the coming weeks.

Tay’s also gifting fans six never-before-heard tracks which she said never made it to the 2013 album but she kept close to her heart.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital