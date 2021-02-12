Has Taylor Swift Changed The ‘Love Story’ Lyrics?

12 February 2021, 01:00 | Updated: 12 February 2021, 09:05

Taylor Swift is releasing a re-recorded version of 'Love Story'
Taylor Swift is releasing a re-recorded version of 'Love Story'. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift has released her new version of ‘Love Story’, but are the lyrics any different to the original?

Taylor Swift has dropped the first of her re-recorded material, with the remaster of ‘Love Story’ marking the beginning of her busy few months of releases while ‘Fearless – Taylor’s Version’ will follow with six new tracks.

‘Love Story’ was originally released in 2009, Taylor’s first official single that put her on the map and in place for global domination.

Taylor Swift Has Re-Recorded 'Love Story' & Whole 'Fearless' Album

And as she releases the re-recorded version, life-long Swifties are determined to know if there are any changes to the lyrics.

Taylor Swift is about to release her new version of 'Fearless'
Taylor Swift is about to release her new version of 'Fearless'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

Has Taylor Swift changed the lyrics to ‘Love Story’ in the new version?

When fans first got a snippet of Taylor’s updated version of ‘Love Story’ – when it featured in an advert pal Ryan Reynolds created – some Swifties were adamant they heard a change to one of the lyrics.

After the chorus, some fans reckon they heard “baby just said yes,” as opposed to the original “baby just say yes.”

Naturally, this sparked all kinds of theories that Taylor had got engaged or secretly married to boyfriend Joe Alwyn, while others pointed out it might have just been part of the advert.

However, it'll be quite literally music to fans' ears to know that none of the lyrics have been changed in the new version of 'Love Story'.

Taylor Swift is in the midst of re-recording all her old albums
Taylor Swift is in the midst of re-recording all her old albums. Picture: Getty

Is ‘Love Story – Taylor’s Version’ any different to its original?

Other than Taylor’s voice sounding a tad more mature, 2021’s ‘Love Story’ sounds just as angelic and enchanting as its original release.

She did explain however that her band were the ones to record the instrumentals this time around.

"One fun thing about rerecording Love Story is that I really wanted my touring band to get a chance to play on this version because you know they spent a lot of years playing this song over and over again," Taylor said.

It’s the first in Taylor’s string of re-releases, with a whole new version of ‘Fearless’ expected to drop in the coming weeks.

Tay’s also gifting fans six never-before-heard tracks which she said never made it to the 2013 album but she kept close to her heart.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Little Mix are continuing their career as a trio

New Little Mix Pictures Of Jade Thirlwall And Leigh-Anne Pinnock Have Mixers Convinced New Single Is Coming Soon
Gigi Hadid wants to re-home baby Khai's gifts to families who need them.

Gigi Hadid Donates Daughter Khai’s Outgrown Baby Items To Mums In Need

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Gemma Collins has had a hugely successful career so far.

What Is Gemma Collins’ Net Worth? The Reality TV Star's Impressive Fortune Revealed

KSI fans are keen for a new album.

KSI’s Second Album: Tracklist, Release Date & What We Know So Far

Taylor Swift hides date as easter egg in 'Fearless' announcement

Taylor Swift Hides Release Date April 9th In Fearless Album Announcement

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?