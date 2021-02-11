Taylor Swift 'Re-Recorded Love Story & Dozens Of Other Songs'

Taylor Swift is said to have re-recorded one of her classic songs 'Love Story' along with around '26' others including Wildest Dreams as she attempts to render how original Masters worthless.

Taylor Swift has reportedly re-recorded some of her most iconic hits including 'Love Story' and dozens more as she's set to make a big announcement on Good Morning America and fans are so, so ready.

'Taylor's Coming' and 'Taylor's Version' have been trending all morning as everyone tries to work out what the queen of surprises has in store for them after she's continued to surprise basically everyone this past year with a surprise album drops of 'Folklore' and 'Evermore'.

GMA made the announcement on Twitter and fans are always one step ahead in predicting what the 'Evermore' singer has up her sleeve to tell the world.

The show wrote on Twitter:

"TOMORROW ON @GMA: @taylorswift13 has a new surprise announcement to make -- and she’s making it tomorrow exclusively on GMA!"

"Make sure to tune in to hear the news!"

TOMORROW ON @GMA: @taylorswift13 has a new surprise announcement to make -- and she’s making it tomorrow exclusively on GMA! Make sure to tune in to hear the news! pic.twitter.com/3dKhmZBT6C — Good Morning America 💛💛 (@GMA) February 10, 2021

By now, we all know Taylor fans don't miss a thing and noticed 'Love Story' has been registered under Shazam with a new version titled 'Taylor's version' so have assumed the announcement will be that she's been re-visiting her early classics in the studio.

Another track rumoured to have been re-recorded is fan favourite 1989 track 'Wildest Dreams.'

#️⃣ | TAYLOR IS COMING, Taylor’s Version and Love Story are currently trending in the United States! 💛 pic.twitter.com/yiLwTPVxFm — Taylor Swift News 💛💛 (@TSwiftNZ) February 11, 2021

However, when Tay last teased she was in the studio on Instagram back in November 2020 she went on to blow the entire world's mind by dropped her second surprise album of the year 'Evermore'.

So really, who are any of to guess what the 31-year-old superstar is set to announce?!

As guesses go this past year, we've all been wrong and completely clueless this whole time!

Tay, stop playing with us, because we literally can't concentrate on anything else until we know what you're up to!

