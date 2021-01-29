All The Theories So Far Taylor Swift Is Working On New Music Already

29 January 2021, 12:37

Taylor Swift is rumoured to be releasing new music in 2021
Taylor Swift is rumoured to be releasing new music in 2021. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift gave us ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ within just a few months of each other, but it seems she’s not done with new music yet.

Taylor Swift truly won the musical year of 2020, with surprise albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ and a whole bunch of songs that stayed in our heads for weeks, such as ‘Cardigan’, ‘Betty’ and ‘Willow’.

But it seems the 31year-old isn’t ready for a break just yet and fans have all sorts of theories she’s working on new music again already.

Taylor Swift Features Grandmother's Opera Singing Vocals On Evermore Track 'Marjorie'

Is Taylor Swift about to drop yet another surprise album, or a new single? We’re investigating…

The ‘Todrick Hall knows what Taylor Swift is up to’ theory

Taylor’s good pal Todrick sent fans wild as they demanded to find out what he knows, after tweeting how he reckons the ‘Mirrorball’ singer makes her music.

He tweeted: “I have this theory that Taylor doesn't sleep, like I legit believe she stays up all night, drops musical genius while everyone's sleeping and then sits by the fire with her cats and Joe giggling while the world tries to figure out what just happened [sic].”

After being inundated with questions from Swifties he added: “I don’t know anything, I just saw her post tonight and tarted thinking of what she might be whipping up in her bop kitchen… I’m just as excited as everyone else in the world. Re-fell in love with 'Delicate' yesterday, that song gives me butterflies. K, goodnight!”

''Folklore' and 'Evermore' are part of an album trilogy' theory

When Taylor announced the follow-up to ‘Folklore’, ‘Evermore’, she explained she and co-writer Aaron Dessner just couldn’t stop making music and so decided to continue the story.

Since then, diehard Swifites are adamant a third album is on its way.

The 'music insiders know Taylor Swift is working on another album' theory

We’re always sceptical of where insider information comes from, but there’s been a lot of rumours circulating, from people claiming to be in the know, that Taylor is working on a 2021 album after all.

Is it hearsay, is it truth? We’ll have to wait and see.

After all, Taylor is known for dropping albums with a few hours’ notice so it could quite literally be any day now.

