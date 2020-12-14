Is Taylor Swift Married? Here's Why The Internet Thinks So

14 December 2020, 15:34

Fans are asking 'is Taylor Swift married?'
Fans are asking 'is Taylor Swift married?'. Picture: Getty

More new songs from Taylor Swift and her album ‘Evermore’ means more marriage rumours – so, have Taylor and boyfriend Joe Alwyn secretly got married?

Taylor Swift sparked engagement rumours to boyfriend Joe Alwyn all the way back in 2019, and now she’s gifted us more music and another album ‘Evermore’ fans reckon she might actually be married.

Taylor Swift's 'Willow' Lyrics Decoded & Fan Theories From Joe Alwyn To 'Folklore' references

The international superstar confessed herself that she wrote a further 17 tales after wrapping up ‘Folklore’ after being inspired by period dramas and old books – her song 'Happiness' even references The Great Gatsby.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been together for four years
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been together for four years. Picture: Getty

But that hasn’t stopped the marriage/wedding rumour going into overdrive with Swifties looking for clues in each and every song as to whether she’s secretly married Joe Alwyn.

So, is Taylor Swift married?

Taylor hasn’t publicly addressed whether she’s engaged or married because 1. she and Joe are notoriously private about their relationship, understandably, and 2. it’s not really anyone’s business.

However, if you’re one for falling deep into an internet theory there’s enough out there to keep you fed.

Taylor Swift's video for 'Willow' had fans wondering if it was confirmation she's married
Taylor Swift's video for 'Willow' had fans wondering if it was confirmation she's married. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

After Tay dropped surprise album ‘Evermore’ those pesky wedding rumours came back around, especially after fans heard new songs ‘Willow’ and ‘Ivy’.

The music video for ‘Willow’ alone is enough to have you convinced Taylor has tied the knot, as she wears a gorgeous, bridal-inspired gown.

And the lyric: ‘Drink my husband’s wine’ in ‘Ivy’ naturally sent fans wild.

The day Taylor’s album was released, MailOnline contacted a member of Joe’s family to ask about those ever-growing marriage rumours and they laughed off the question, adding: “I’m sorry, I’m not going to say anything.”

Since it isn’t a denial, the internet spiralled out of control yet again.

