Taylor Swift's 'Willow' Lyrics Decoded & Fan Theories From Joe Alwyn To 'Folklore' references

We've decoded Taylor Swift's 'Willow' lyrics as fans speculate the song is about her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, so let's take a look into the opening track from her second surprise album of 2020, 'Evermore'.

Taylor Swift officially has us all shook releasing her second surprise album of 2020 just six months apart from 'Folklore' and already dropped a music video for its opening track, 'Willow'.

Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Is 'William Bowery': Will He Be Credited On 'Evermore' After 'Folklore' Debut?

The 31-year-old has said many of the tracks across both records are fictional and some aren't and we're pretty sure Tay is singing about her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn in this number, what with the repetition of 'that's my man.'

The opening track from 'Folklore' is 'the 1' where Taylor sings about looking back to lost love that got away, but the same can't be said for 'Willow'.

Let's let Taylor explain the meaning here, she's said of the track: "Willow is about intrigue, desire and the complexity that goes into wanting someone."

"I think it sounds like casting a spell to make someone fall in love with you."

She has already confirmed 'Evermore' is a more upbeat 'sister' album to 'Folklore', so perhaps all the not-so-happy tracks are being paralleled with more optimistic ones this time?

Just a thought!

So, let's take a look at some of the hidden references and meanings in the 'Willow' lyrics.

'Invisible Strings' reference

Taylor Swift references 'Invisible Strings' in 'Willow'. Picture: Taylor Swift YouTube

Dropping a video for the song, Taylor, the Easter Egg queen, couldn't help but throw in some 'Folklore' references, holding a golden thread in her hands, which is a reference to 'Invisible Strings.'

The line in the song says "one single thread of gold tied me to you" and is very much a love song about fate tying two people together.

Fictional storylines

Taylor introduced us to a whole new world and its characters in 'Folklore' and she has no sign of stopping in 'Evermore'.

Fans are still trying to join up the storylines from the previous record and find the 'threads' between the two record, which, in true Taylor style, we're sure exist.

A fan wrote: "“Had to cheat to win but” in willow - did James end up with august because it says “they caught me out time and time again” & then “my train can take you home” both references to cardigan but it’d make the mv strange."

“Had to cheat to win but” in willow - did James end up with august because it says “they caught me out time and time again” & then “my train can take you home” both references to cardigan but it’d make the mv strange — evan (@notclairescrown) December 11, 2020

'Willow' lyrics

I'm like the water when your ship rolled in that night

Rough on the surface, but you cut through like a knife

And if it was an open-shut case

I never would have known from the look on your face

Lost in your current like a priceless wine



The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man



Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind

Head on the pillow, I can feel you sneakin' in

'Cause if you are a mythical thing

Like you were a trophy or a champion ring

But there was one prize I'd cheat to win



The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man

You know that my train could take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man



Life was a willow, and it bent right to your wind

They count me out time and time again

Life was a willow, and it bent right to your wind

But I come back stronger than a '90s trend



Wait for the signal, and I'll meet you after dark

Show me the places where the others gave you scars

Now this is an open-shut case

I guess I should'a known from the look on your face

Every bait-and-switch was a work of art



The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man

You know that my train could take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man

You know that my train could take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man



Hey, that's my man

That's my man

Yeah, that's my man

Baby, every bait-and-switch was a work of art

That's my man

Hey, that's my man

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man

