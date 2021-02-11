Taylor Swift Hides Release Date April 9th In Fearless Album Announcement

11 February 2021, 15:22

Taylor Swift hides date as easter egg in 'Fearless' announcement
Taylor Swift hides date as easter egg in 'Fearless' announcement. Picture: Instagram @taylorswift/ Getty Images
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift has hidden a date cryptically in her latest announcement as fans rush to decode a potential release date.

Taylor Swift has pulled the ultimate Taylor Swift and hidden a date in her latest announcement about re-recording her second album Fearless sending fans into a frenzy wondering what she has in store for us next.

Yup, the queen of easter eggs is back at it when announcing the record is coming with 6 unheard songs added to it, she randomly capitalised certain letter throughout the statement, with fans have linked up to spell out 'April 9th'.

Taylor Swift Has Re-Recorded 'Love Story' & Whole 'Fearless' Album

Most have taken it to mean the record will come on that date, others are wondering if it could be referring to something completely different.

After all, it wouldn't be the first, or second time we'd be surprised by the singer in the last year.

Taylor Swift hides April date in her 'Fearless' album announcement
Taylor Swift hides April date in her 'Fearless' album announcement. Picture: Instagram @taylorswift

In a lengthy statement, the 'Goldrush' singe wrote:

"Fearless was an album full of magic and curiosity, the bliss and devastation of youth. It was the diary of the adventures and explorations of a teenage girl who was learning tiny lessons with every new crack in the facade of the fairytale ending she'd been shown in the movies."

"I'm thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless is done and will be with you soon."

"It's called Fearless (Taylor's version) and it includes 26 songs."

If this date is true for Fearless- Taylor's Version, then we have over a month still to go- but her re-recorded version of 'Love Story' is coming right away.

She really does know how to treat us all, doesn't she?!

