‘Red’ – Taylor's Version': When Taylor Swift's Next Album Is Coming, New Track List, And All The Latest

Taylor Swift is releasing 'Red – Taylor's Version' in November 2021. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram / Getty

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift’s announcement ‘Red’ would be the next re-release took fans by surprise, but it only made us more excited. Here’s when it’s coming out…

Taylor Swift is releasing ‘Red – Taylor’s Version’ later this year, after throwing fans off with Easter eggs that ‘1989’ would be the next re-release.

The ‘Love Story’ hitmaker has re-recorded the album already, and a few special guests including Ed Sheeran feature on the track list.

But when is ‘Red – Taylor’s Version’ coming out, which songs will be on the track list, and what else do we know about the album?

When is ‘Red – Taylor’s Version’ coming out?

Taylor Swift originally released 'Red' in 2012. Picture: Getty

‘Red – Taylor’s Version’ is coming out on 19 November, just in time for us to get all in our feels for the winter.

Taylor’s last re-release, ‘Fearless’, was way back on 9 November.

Time flies when you’re reminiscing your early teens.

Is there a track list for ‘Red – Taylor’s Version’?

'Red' included songs like 'I Knew You Were Trouble'. Picture: Big Machine Records

Taylor hasn’t released the tracklist yet, but she’s promised a lot of surprises and special announcements in the run-up to its release.

Just like she did with the new version of ‘Fearless’, Taylor is gifting us songs she wrote at the time that never made it onto ‘Red’.

She said: “This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long.”

For now, here's the original 'Red' tracklist:

‘State of Grace’

‘Red’ ‘Treacherous’

‘I Knew You Were Trouble’

‘All Too Well’

’22’

‘I Almost Do’

‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’

‘Stay Stay Stay’

‘The Last Time’

‘Holy Ground’

‘Sad Beautiful Tragic’

‘The Lucky One’

‘Everything Has Changed’

‘Starlight’

‘Begin Again’

The new album cover for ‘Red – Taylor’s Version’

When Tay announced the new recording of ‘Red’, she shared a very Taylor pic of her in a vintage car, wearing a trench with a beret and her classic red lip – an updated version on the original cover.

Is this stunning snap the album cover? We hope so.

