Everything We Know So Far About Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Short Film

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift just announced that she has another surprise for fans with the release of 'Red (Taylor's Version)'.

On Friday, Taylor Swift teased that she has a big project that will coincide with the release of her 'Red' re-recording – she is the gift that keeps on giving!

The 'Wildest Dreams' songstress took to Instagram to announce that fan favourite track, 'All Too Well', will be getting the visual treatment...

Since the reveal of the 'Red (Taylor's Version)' tracklist, fans have been desperate to hear the long-rumoured 10-minute version of the infamous ballad – a decade after it was first written!

Now our prayers have been answered as we not only get to hear the track in all its original glory but we get a short film too? We're truly being spoilt.

Taylor Swift is directing more than just a music video. Picture: Getty

Taylor debuted the trailer for the upcoming project on Good Morning America on Friday, soon she took to socials to share the incredible news.

And it's safe to say... the trailer looks very autumnal.

When can I watch All Too Well the Short Film?

The film will be released on the same day of the hotly-anticipated reimagination of 'Red'.

Everybody mark November 12th in your calendars!

Taylor Swift is releasing 'Red' and the 'All Too Well' film on the same day. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Who is directing the All Too Well film?

Miss Swift is directing herself!

The 31-year-old star is exercising her directorial chops once again after assuming the role on projects such as the 'Cardigan' and 'The Man' music videos.

Is there anything this woman can't do?

Who will star in All Too Well?

The 30-second trailer didn't reveal too much information but we do know some famous faces that are involved in the project.

The flick will star Sadie Sink of Stranger Things and Fear Street fame, Dylan O'Brien who you may recognise from the likes of Teen Wolf and Maze Runner.

Of course, the 'Willow' songwriter will be acting in the short film as well as writing and directing it!

How to watch Taylor Swift's All Too Well film?

It hasn't yet been announced how fans can tune into the autumnal project – but we're sure details are soon on the way...

We'll keep this page updated with all the latest!

