Everything We Know So Far About Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Short Film

5 November 2021, 14:35 | Updated: 5 November 2021, 14:59

Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's film
Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's film. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift just announced that she has another surprise for fans with the release of 'Red (Taylor's Version)'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Friday, Taylor Swift teased that she has a big project that will coincide with the release of her 'Red' re-recording – she is the gift that keeps on giving!

The 'Wildest Dreams' songstress took to Instagram to announce that fan favourite track, 'All Too Well', will be getting the visual treatment...

‘Red’ – Taylor's Version': When Taylor Swift's Next Album Is Coming, New Track List, And All The Latest

Since the reveal of the 'Red (Taylor's Version)' tracklist, fans have been desperate to hear the long-rumoured 10-minute version of the infamous ballad – a decade after it was first written!

Now our prayers have been answered as we not only get to hear the track in all its original glory but we get a short film too? We're truly being spoilt.

Taylor Swift is directing more than just a music video
Taylor Swift is directing more than just a music video. Picture: Getty

Taylor debuted the trailer for the upcoming project on Good Morning America on Friday, soon she took to socials to share the incredible news.

And it's safe to say... the trailer looks very autumnal.

When can I watch All Too Well the Short Film?

The film will be released on the same day of the hotly-anticipated reimagination of 'Red'.

Everybody mark November 12th in your calendars!

Taylor Swift is releasing 'Red' and the 'All Too Well' film on the same day
Taylor Swift is releasing 'Red' and the 'All Too Well' film on the same day. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Who is directing the All Too Well film?

Miss Swift is directing herself!

The 31-year-old star is exercising her directorial chops once again after assuming the role on projects such as the 'Cardigan' and 'The Man' music videos.

Is there anything this woman can't do?

Who will star in All Too Well?

The 30-second trailer didn't reveal too much information but we do know some famous faces that are involved in the project.

The flick will star Sadie Sink of Stranger Things and Fear Street fame, Dylan O'Brien who you may recognise from the likes of Teen Wolf and Maze Runner.

Of course, the 'Willow' songwriter will be acting in the short film as well as writing and directing it!

How to watch Taylor Swift's All Too Well film?

It hasn't yet been announced how fans can tune into the autumnal project – but we're sure details are soon on the way...

We'll keep this page updated with all the latest!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ariana Grande will feature in the 'Wicked' movie!

Ariana Grande Just Landed Her Dream Role In 'Wicked'

Leigh-Anne Pinnock treated fans to a rare glimpse of her baby twins

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares New Glimpse Of Adorable Twin Babies

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal dated for three months

Which Taylor Swift Songs Are About Jake Gyllenhaal On Her 'Red' Album?

Taylor Swift is releasing 'Red – Taylor's Version' in November 2021

‘Red’ – Taylor's Version': When Taylor Swift's Next Album Is Coming, New Track List,‘Red’ – Taylor's Version': When Taylor Swift's Next Album Is Coming, New Track List, And All The Latest
Bella and Anwar Hadid are said to 'hate what Zayn has done' to Gigi

Gigi Hadid’s Siblings Bella & Anwar Had ‘Huge Rift’ With Zayn Amid Yolanda Dispute

Here's how Harry Styles helped another fan come out

Harry Styles Helps A Fan Come Out To Their Mum On Stage

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him