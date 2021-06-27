Exclusive

Ed Sheeran And Taylor Swift Have Already Recorded ‘Everything Has Changed – Taylor’s Version’

Ed Sheeran has re-recorded 'Everything Has Changed' with Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran just gave us the biggest update on Taylor Swift’s re-release of her fan-favourite album ‘Red’.

As the world knows by now, Taylor Swift is re-recording all of her old albums and the next one to be re-released is ‘Red’.

‘Red’ gave us heartbreak anthems and bops such as ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’, ’22’ and ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’.

It was also the album she collaborated with Ed Sheeran for ‘Everything Has Changed’.

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have been friends for years. Picture: PA

We’re yet to see the track list for ‘Red – Taylor’s Version’ but we do know Ed reunited with his long-term pal to re-record their boppy ballad – because he told us so during a chat on The Official Big Top 40.

In a fan Q&A over Zoom, one lucky fan asked when he’ll be recording with Taylor again.

“I’ve already done it,” he spilled. “I’ve already recorded it.”

He also teased other secrets Taylor has up her sleeve: “Taylor’s got a few surprises in store I’ll say that."

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are long-term friends. Picture: Getty

The lucky fan snuck in two questions for Ed, his other being: “When do you plan on releasing the song ‘Penguins’?”

To which Ed responded: “Penguins is probably going to come out… I’m going to re-package the record that’s coming out this year hopefully before tour.

“And I’m hoping to put ‘Penguins’ and ‘One Life’ on that. There was just no sort of space they lived in when I was having my time off.”

Ed has a new song out and I legitimately cannot get it out of my head! And this VIDEO!! Stream/Buy/Support/bop to it uncontrollably all summer #BadHabits https://t.co/UFBBTsHRlD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 25, 2021

Taylor's already been bigging up Ed over on Twitter, writing on Friday after his new song came out: "Ed has a new song out and I legitimately cannot get it out of my head! And this VIDEO!! Stream/Buy/Support/bop to it uncontrollably all summer #BadHabits."

2021 is already Taylor and Ed's year and we're here for it.

