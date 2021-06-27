Exclusive

Ed Sheeran And Taylor Swift Have Already Recorded ‘Everything Has Changed – Taylor’s Version’

27 June 2021, 19:00

Ed Sheeran has re-recorded 'Everything Has Changed' with Taylor Swift
Ed Sheeran has re-recorded 'Everything Has Changed' with Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran just gave us the biggest update on Taylor Swift’s re-release of her fan-favourite album ‘Red’.

As the world knows by now, Taylor Swift is re-recording all of her old albums and the next one to be re-released is ‘Red’.

‘Red’ gave us heartbreak anthems and bops such as ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’, ’22’ and ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’.

Everything You Need To Know About Ed Sheeran's Next Tour

It was also the album she collaborated with Ed Sheeran for ‘Everything Has Changed’.

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have been friends for years
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have been friends for years. Picture: PA

We’re yet to see the track list for ‘Red – Taylor’s Version’ but we do know Ed reunited with his long-term pal to re-record their boppy ballad – because he told us so during a chat on The Official Big Top 40.

In a fan Q&A over Zoom, one lucky fan asked when he’ll be recording with Taylor again.

“I’ve already done it,” he spilled. “I’ve already recorded it.”

He also teased other secrets Taylor has up her sleeve: “Taylor’s got a few surprises in store I’ll say that."

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are long-term friends
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are long-term friends. Picture: Getty

The lucky fan snuck in two questions for Ed, his other being: “When do you plan on releasing the song ‘Penguins’?”

To which Ed responded: “Penguins is probably going to come out… I’m going to re-package the record that’s coming out this year hopefully before tour.

“And I’m hoping to put ‘Penguins’ and ‘One Life’ on that. There was just no sort of space they lived in when I was having my time off.”

Taylor's already been bigging up Ed over on Twitter, writing on Friday after his new song came out: "Ed has a new song out and I legitimately cannot get it out of my head! And this VIDEO!! Stream/Buy/Support/bop to it uncontrollably all summer #BadHabits."

2021 is already Taylor and Ed's year and we're here for it.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Dedicated fans have been getting some iconic Olivia Rodrigo lyrics tattooed

The Olivia Rodrigo Lyrics Everyone Is Getting Tattooed

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford have made After fans' day

Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford Just Gave After We Fell Fans A Mini Meltdown

Harry Styles' latest unseen picture is making fans nostalgic

We’ve Been Blessed With Another Harry Styles Unseen Picture

Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle season 2

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Cast: Meet All The Contestants

Rihanna has got a new tattoo to cover up her matching ink with Drake

Rihanna Covers Up Matching Drake Tattoo Amid A$AP Rocky Relationship

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

Love Island Season 5 Cast: Which Couples Are Still Together From 2019 & Where Are They Now?

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills