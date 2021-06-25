Everything You Need To Know About Ed Sheeran's Next Tour

25 June 2021, 14:10

Fans think Ed Sheeran is about to announce a new tour
Fans think Ed Sheeran is about to announce a new tour. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Here are all the details you need to know about Ed Sheeran's long-awaited next tour!

We have a sneaking suspicion that Ed Sheeran is on the cusp of announcing a new tour to coincide with the release of this next album, 'Minus'...

Ed released his first single, 'Bad Habits', in June from the upcoming album which is rumoured to be released this summer – fingers crossed it will be soon!

The 'Shape of You' hit-maker hasn't released solo music in four years and hasn't toured since 2019.

He marked the end of his wildly successful two-year Divide Tour by played his final show in his hometown of Ipswich.

Ed Sheeran has been hinting that a tour could be sooner than we think...
Ed Sheeran has been hinting that a tour could be sooner than we think... Picture: Getty
Ed Sheeran's new tour is rumoured to be named after the album, 'Minus'
Ed Sheeran's new tour is rumoured to be named after the album, 'Minus'. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Instagram

The 'I Don't Care' songwriter's next tour is speculated to be titled 'Minus’, 'Subtract', or '-' after his fifth studio album of the same name – some even think it could be a series greatest hits concerts...

Ed's previous tours and solo albums have all been named after symbols – the trend began with 'Plus' in 2011 and continued with subsequent records 'Multiply' and 'Divide'.

The 30-year-old did not tour his fourth studio record, 'Collaborations no.6 Project' – fans are eager to see the singer-songwriter back on the stage!

Ed Sheeran is gearing up to a return to touring
Ed Sheeran is gearing up to a return to touring. Picture: Getty

What has Ed Sheeran said about his next tour?

A new tour was seemingly confirmed when Ipswich Town Football Club announced that Sheeran had signed a one-year deal to sponsor the shirts of the men’s and women’s first teams.

The Twitter announcement featured a picture of the star as well as a graphic that featured every symbol from Ed's albums, underneath it reads "TOUR".

It was revealed that this will also be the logo displayed on the footballer's shirts.

Fans speculate that Ed's newest string of shows could be part of a greatest hits tour as all of his album titles are referenced in the graphic – could we be so lucky?

How to get tickets to Ed Sheeran's UK tour

Once announced, tickets for Ed's next tour will be available from his website.

