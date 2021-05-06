Ed Sheeran Seems To Announce Tour & New Album As He Becomes Shirt Sponsor Of Ipswich Town FC

Ed Sheeran seemed to announce a tour and album as he became the sponsor of Ipswich Town FC. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Ed Sheeran is now the sponsor of Ipswich Town Football Club, who he’s supported since he was a child.

Ed Sheeran, 30 is living out his childhood dream, having his own branding on the shirts of the Ipswich Town Football Club team after becoming the new sponsor for the club.

The ‘A Team’ singer, who lives in Suffolk, has signed a one-year deal to sponsor the shirts of the men’s and women’s first teams.

Ed Sheeran Throws Support Behind Marcus Rashford’s Free School Meals Campaign & Opens Breakfast Club

He also posted a super cute throwback of himself as a child wearing one of the cub’s shirts, writing on Instagram: “This bloke is the new sponsor of @ipswichtown football club. Do well.”

Ed Sheeran seemed to announce a greatest hits tour. Picture: Getty

Ed also seemingly announced a tour and a new album at the same time, revealing the logo on the shirts is made up of every one of his album titles with the word ‘tour’ beneath.

When asked what the logo on the shirt means, he added: “All will be revealed in time.”

If that’s not a massive tour announcement, we don’t know what is.

He said of becoming the club’s sponsor: “The football club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support.

🤝 Our men's and women's first-teams have a new shirt sponsor!



👇 #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) May 6, 2021

"I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I'm looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again.

"With the new owners from the US coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital