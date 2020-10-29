Ed Sheeran Throws Support Behind Marcus Rashford’s Free School Meals Campaign & Opens Breakfast Club

Ed Sheeran is offering free breakfast to children who recieve free school meals this half-term. Picture: PA images

Ed Sheeran is opening a breakfast club for children who receive free school meals so they won't go hungry over the half-term break.

Ed Sheeran is backing footballer Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign and opening his own breakfast club.

The ‘Sing’ star will be providing hot breakfasts for ‘anyone who is normally entitled to a free school meal or who is struggling in these strange times’ at his Notting Hill restaurant, Bertie Blossoms.

Ed Sheeran 'Donates Over £1Million To Local Charities In Suffolk’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ed Sheeran announced the news on his restaurant's Instagram account. Picture: instagram

Announcing the news on Instagram he said: “In these difficult times, Berties want to offer anyone who is normally entitled to a free school meal or who is struggling in these strange times, a hot breakfast.

“Drop in between 9am-11am tomorrow or 8am-11am for the rest of the week and we’ll be offering a hot breakfast, fruit and a hot or cold drink to kids - no questions asked.”

“Either eat-in or take-out. We are with you, we are behind you and we love you! Spread the word.”

Fans of the singer have praised his for his generosity, with one writing: “You guys! Kindness is what we definitely need right now.”

“This is why we love you,” wrote another.

A third added: “Thank you on behalf of the needy.”

Marcus Rashford has been campaigning ever since Conservative MPs rejected his push to extend free school meals during the half-term break.

The footballer posted a message on Twitter earlier this week thanking all of the local business owners for backing him.

It read: “To all the local business owners, to the food bank volunteers, to the teachers, to the carers, to the campaigners, this is your moment.

“Our children have felt the warmth and the compassion of their community and I am grateful beyond words.

“We have proved that even when we have little, we still have something to give. I am truly humbled by what I have witnessed over the last couple of days, I couldn't be prouder to call Britain my home, and to call football my profession.

“To all of you climbing into bed tonight after a hard day supporting our most needy, I salute you. You are the real superstars. I'm in awe of you all. Thank you.”

