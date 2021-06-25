Ed Sheeran Reflects On ‘Bad Habits’ In New Song Lyrics Ahead Of Euro 2020 TikTok Show

Ed Sheeran just released his new single 'Bad Habits' and here's the meaning behind the lyrics. Picture: YouTube/PA

Ed Sheeran’s music comeback has kicked off with ‘Bad Habits’ and here’s what you need to know about the meaning behind the lyrics.

Ed Sheeran has made his highly-anticipated return to music with his brand new single, ‘Bad Habits’, and it’s a bop!

The ‘Take Me Back To London’ star has been teasing his new track for a while now, and it has definitely been worth the wait.

He’s set to take the (virtual) stage at the Euros 2020 this weekend, for his very own TikTok show, where he’ll be performing ‘Bad Habits’ for the first time - and he’s released the official music video a day ahead of his performance.

Ed Sheeran’s 2021 Album ‘Minus’: Release Date, Tracklist And All The Updates

With a very vampire-themed music video, let’s take a look behind the meaning of Ed’s ‘Bad Habits’ lyrics and what they really tell us…

Ed Sheeran has released his new track 'Bad Habits'. Picture: YouTube

Ed Sheeran ‘Bad Habits’ lyrics meaning explained

Fans who have been listening to Ed for years will notice straight away that ‘Bad Habits’ is a tad different to his usual acoustic sound.

The new bop definitely gives us more of a dance/electronic feel - not to mention Ed is walking (and flying) around a crowded street as a vampire in a pink suit?!

Maybe it’s a teaser for what’s in store for his upcoming album ‘Minus’…

The lyrics behind the song reflect on a history of ‘bad habits’ which could allude to aftermath of late-night partying as Ed sings:

“My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone/ Conversations with a stranger I barely know / Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do”.

Let’s take a look at the full lyrics…

Ed Sheeran ‘Bad Habits’ lyrics in full

[Intro]

(One, two, three, four)

Ooh, ooh



[Verse 1]

Every time you come around, you know I can't say no

Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control

I can feel the paradise before my world implodes

And tonight had something wonderful



[Chorus]

My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't

I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space

And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape

Nothin' happens aftеr two, it's true, it's true

My bad habits lead to you



[Post-Chorus]

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lеad to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you





[Verse 2]

Every pure intention ends when the good times start

Fallin' over everything to reach the first time's spark

It started under neon lights and then it all got dark

I only know how to go too far



[Chorus]

My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't

I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space

And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape

Nothin' happens after two, it's true, it's true

My bad habits lead to you



[Post-Chorus]

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh



[Bridge]

We took the long way 'round

And burned 'til the fun ran out, now



[Chorus]

My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't

I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space

And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape

Nothin' happens after two, it's true, it's true

My bad habits lead to you



[Post-Chorus]

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

My bad habits lead to you

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital