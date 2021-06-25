Ed Sheeran Reflects On ‘Bad Habits’ In New Song Lyrics Ahead Of Euro 2020 TikTok Show

25 June 2021, 10:49

Ed Sheeran just released his new single 'Bad Habits' and here's the meaning behind the lyrics
Ed Sheeran just released his new single 'Bad Habits' and here's the meaning behind the lyrics. Picture: YouTube/PA

Ed Sheeran’s music comeback has kicked off with ‘Bad Habits’ and here’s what you need to know about the meaning behind the lyrics.

Ed Sheeran has made his highly-anticipated return to music with his brand new single, ‘Bad Habits’, and it’s a bop!

The ‘Take Me Back To London’ star has been teasing his new track for a while now, and it has definitely been worth the wait.

He’s set to take the (virtual) stage at the Euros 2020 this weekend, for his very own TikTok show, where he’ll be performing ‘Bad Habits’ for the first time - and he’s released the official music video a day ahead of his performance.

Ed Sheeran’s 2021 Album ‘Minus’: Release Date, Tracklist And All The Updates

With a very vampire-themed music video, let’s take a look behind the meaning of Ed’s ‘Bad Habits’ lyrics and what they really tell us…

Ed Sheeran has released his new track 'Bad Habits'
Ed Sheeran has released his new track 'Bad Habits'. Picture: YouTube

Ed Sheeran ‘Bad Habits’ lyrics meaning explained

Fans who have been listening to Ed for years will notice straight away that ‘Bad Habits’ is a tad different to his usual acoustic sound.

The new bop definitely gives us more of a dance/electronic feel - not to mention Ed is walking (and flying) around a crowded street as a vampire in a pink suit?!

Maybe it’s a teaser for what’s in store for his upcoming album ‘Minus’…

The lyrics behind the song reflect on a history of ‘bad habits’ which could allude to aftermath of late-night partying as Ed sings:

“My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone/ Conversations with a stranger I barely know / Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do”.

Let’s take a look at the full lyrics…

Ed Sheeran ‘Bad Habits’ lyrics in full

[Intro]
(One, two, three, four)
Ooh, ooh

[Verse 1]
Every time you come around, you know I can't say no
Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control
I can feel the paradise before my world implodes
And tonight had something wonderful

[Chorus]
My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't
I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape
Nothin' happens aftеr two, it's true, it's true
My bad habits lead to you

[Post-Chorus]
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lеad to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you


[Verse 2]
Every pure intention ends when the good times start
Fallin' over everything to reach the first time's spark
It started under neon lights and then it all got dark
I only know how to go too far

[Chorus]
My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't
I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape
Nothin' happens after two, it's true, it's true
My bad habits lead to you

[Post-Chorus]
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

[Bridge]
We took the long way 'round
And burned 'til the fun ran out, now

[Chorus]
My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone
Conversations with a stranger I barely know
Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't
I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do
My bad habits lead to wide eyes stare into space
And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say
Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape
Nothin' happens after two, it's true, it's true
My bad habits lead to you

[Post-Chorus]
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
My bad habits lead to you

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Dedicated fans have been getting some iconic Olivia Rodrigo lyrics tattooed

The Olivia Rodrigo Lyrics Everyone Is Getting Tattooed

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford have made After fans' day

Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford Just Gave After We Fell Fans A Mini Meltdown

Harry Styles' latest unseen picture is making fans nostalgic

We’ve Been Blessed With Another Harry Styles Unseen Picture

Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle season 2

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Cast: Meet All The Contestants

Rihanna has got a new tattoo to cover up her matching ink with Drake

Rihanna Covers Up Matching Drake Tattoo Amid A$AP Rocky Relationship

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

Love Island Season 5 Cast: Which Couples Are Still Together From 2019 & Where Are They Now?

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills