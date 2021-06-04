Ed Sheeran TikTok Euro 2020 Performance: Date, Time & How To Watch

Here’s everything you need to know about Ed Sheeran’s TikTok Euro 2020 performance - including how to watch and when it will be on.

Ed Sheeran is finally set to make his music comeback by performing his brand new song at TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 show.

The show will be taking place at his beloved Ipswich Town football club grounds, which comes just weeks after becoming the newest sponsor for the club.

The TikTok concert, which he announced with football legend David Beckham in an iconic TikTok video, will be taking place this month.

But when and how can I watch it?

Here’s the lowdown…

Ed Sheeran will perform his new song at TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 show
Ed Sheeran will perform his new song at TikTok’s UEFA Euro 2020 show. Picture: PA

When is Ed Sheeran’s TikTok Euro 2020 performance?

The show will be taking place on Friday, June 25 at 9pm.

It will also be available to view again for global audiences that missed the first performance on the following dates and times:

  • June 26 at 10am
  • June 27 at 1am
  • July 9 at 8pm
Ed Sheeran is making his music comeback this month
Ed Sheeran is making his music comeback this month. Picture: PA

How to watch Ed Sheeran’s TikTok Euro 2020 performance:

Don’t worry about getting tickets because the show is strictly a virtual performance and will be live-streamed for free on TikTok.

So, if you haven’t already, all you need to do is get the TikTok app and you can watch the premiere of Ed’s brand new song, as well as a performance of some of his older, classic bops.

