Ed Sheeran’s 2021 Album ‘Minus’: Release Date, Tracklist And All The Updates

Ed Sheeran has an album coming in 2021. Picture: Getty / Ed Sheeran/Instagram

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran is blessing 2021 with a new album, releasing solo music for the first time in four years.

Ed Sheeran has been teasing his comeback album for months, with a little help from pal Courteney Cox and other celebrity friends of his.

He recently announced his first single off the new album, ‘Bad Habits’, and there’s a music video coming with it.

Ed Sheeran Seems To Announce Tour & New Album As He Becomes Shirt Sponsor Of Ipswich Town FC

Ed’s last album was released in 2019, ‘Collaborations no.6 Project’, where he collaborated with a bunch of his favourite artists on each song.

Ed Sheeran's releasing solo music for the first time in four years. Picture: PA

Before that, he dropped ‘Divide’ in 2017 which gave us bops such as ‘Castle on the Hill’, ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Galway Girl’.

But a new album is coming soon from Ed Sheeran – here’s everything we know, from release dates and track lists to everything in between.

What is Ed Sheeran’s new album called?

Ed Sheeran's next album appears to be called 'Subtract'. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Instagram

Sticking with his mathematic symbols theme of album names, Ed’s 2021 album title is believed to be called ‘Minus’, 'Subtract', or '-'.

He’s yet to confirm the title, but when he announced he’s the new sponsor of Ipswich Town Football Club, each of his album logos appeared alongside the minus symbol.

When is Ed Sheeran’s new album coming out?

Ed is about to release his new single ‘Bad Habits’, but a release date for his next album hasn’t yet been confirmed.

However, we’re pretty sure it’ll be dropping at some point this year after all his social media clues.

Is there a track list for Ed Sheeran’s new album?

There’s not yet a track list for Ed’s new album, but we know his upcoming single ‘Bad Habits’ will feature, and possibly his 2020 surprise from ‘Afterglow’.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for any more updates on Ed’s new album.

