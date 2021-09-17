Ed Sheeran The Mathematics Tour: Dates, Venues & How To Get Tickets

On Air Now
17 September 2021, 08:15
Ed Sheeran has announced he's going on the road again, with The Mathematics Tour – here's all the info including dates, venues, and how to get tickets!
All next week Capital Breakfast has your chance to win tickets to Ed Sheeran's 2022 tour, before they go on sale!
Announcing The Mathematics Tour weeks before his fifth album is due for release, 'Bad Habits' hitmaker Ed is hitting the road in 2022.
Kicking off the string of dates next spring, fans will finally be able to see their favourite international pop star back on the stage.
Here's everything you need to know about The Mathematics Tour, including venues, dates and how to get tickets...
Thur 26 May – Cardiff Principality Stadium
Fri 27 May – Cardiff Principality Stadium
Fri 3 June – Sunderland Stadium of Light
Sat 4 June – Sunderland Stadium of Light
Fri 10 June – Manchester Etihad Stadium
Sat 11 June – Manchester Etihad Stadium
Thu 16 June – Glasgow Hampden Park
Fri 17 June – Glasgow Hampden Park
Wed 29 June – London Wembley Stadium
Thu 30 June – London Wembley Stadium
Fri 1 July London Wembley Stadium
Tickets to Ed Sheeran's The Mathematics Tour will go on sale 9am on 25 September.
Get your tickets at: www.EdSheeran.com