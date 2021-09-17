Ed Sheeran The Mathematics Tour: Dates, Venues & How To Get Tickets

Ed Sheeran is heading on The Mathematics Tour. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran has announced he's going on the road again, with The Mathematics Tour – here's all the info including dates, venues, and how to get tickets!

All next week Capital Breakfast has your chance to win tickets to Ed Sheeran's 2022 tour, before they go on sale!

Announcing The Mathematics Tour weeks before his fifth album is due for release, 'Bad Habits' hitmaker Ed is hitting the road in 2022.

Kicking off the string of dates next spring, fans will finally be able to see their favourite international pop star back on the stage.

Here's everything you need to know about The Mathematics Tour, including venues, dates and how to get tickets...

Dates and venues of The Mathematics Tour

Thur 26 May – Cardiff Principality Stadium

Fri 27 May – Cardiff Principality Stadium

Fri 3 June – Sunderland Stadium of Light

Sat 4 June – Sunderland Stadium of Light

Fri 10 June – Manchester Etihad Stadium

Sat 11 June – Manchester Etihad Stadium

Thu 16 June – Glasgow Hampden Park

Fri 17 June – Glasgow Hampden Park

Wed 29 June – London Wembley Stadium

Thu 30 June – London Wembley Stadium

Fri 1 July London Wembley Stadium

How to get tickets

Tickets to Ed Sheeran's The Mathematics Tour will go on sale 9am on 25 September.

Get your tickets at: www.EdSheeran.com