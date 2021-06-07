Ed Sheeran & Courteney Cox’s Relationship & How They Became Friends

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran are close friends. Picture: PA / Ed Sheeran/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox are the friendship we didn’t see coming, but we’re here for it nonetheless, so we're taking a closer look at their relationship.

Ed Sheeran, 30, and Friends icon Courteney Cox, 56, are often popping up on each other’s social media feeds, making music, recreating dances, singing ‘Tiny Dancer’ and being generally hilarious.

There’s no doubt Ed is one of the most talented pop stars of our generation, and Courteney is of course a TV legend for playing Monica Geller in Friends, but their relationship often has fans wondering how they became pals.

Ed Sheeran TikTok Euro 2020 Performance: Date, Time & How To Watch

How did Ed and Courteney first become friends? Here’s everything we know about their relationship, from how they met, to all their hilarious moments together…

Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox met through Ed Sheeran. Picture: PA

How did Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran become friends?

How Courteney and Ed became friends is a sweet one, which was sparked when he simply needed a place to crash.

In an interview with Daily Mail in 2014 he said: :I did a gig in LA and Bill Lawrence and Christa Miller [the TV producer and his actress wife] brought their daughter to meet me.

:Next day, I happened to be having lunch in the same restaurant and they said would I like to come to a party that night? It was at Courtney’s house.:

Ed ended up staying the night as lived “quite far out” and the car that dropped him off had left.

Their friendship was born and a few months later he returned to stay for a few months – rent free!

He did add: “But I did make the tea.”

Ed later introduced Courteney to her now-fiancé Johnny McDaid, from band Snow Patrol.

Ed Sheeran has a circle of showbiz friends to be envious of. Picture: Getty

Courteney and Ed recreate ‘the routine’ from Friends

Proving just how much fun these two showbiz pioneers have in their downtime, Ed and Courteney hilariously recreated ‘the routine’ from Friends, in which Courteney’s character Monica does with her brother Ross (David Schwimmer).

“Had a reunion of our own,” they captioned it, after the Friends reunion aired.

Courtney helps tease Ed’s new single

Clearly spending a chunk of time at Courteney’s pad ahead of his musical comeback, Ed enlisted his pal to help him tease his new single.

With Courteney on piano and Ed playing guitar, he simply wrote in the caption: “25th June.”

Ed and Courteney play piano and sing with Elton John

Continuing their musical fun at home, the pals teamed up with actual Elton John, whose record label Ed is signed to, and songwriter Brandi Carlile to sing ‘Tiny Dancer’.

They sweetly dedicated the song to Lisa Kudrow, aka Phoebe from Friends, and actor Tony Danza.

What have we got to do to get in on this showbiz circle?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

