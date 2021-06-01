Ed Sheeran Becoming Face Of TikTok In 'Big Money' Deal

1 June 2021, 16:17

Ed Sheeran is reportedly becoming the face of TikTok
Ed Sheeran is reportedly becoming the face of TikTok. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran is making a comeback this year, and becoming the face of TikTok is apparently part of the plan.

Ed Sheeran is said to be the new face of TikTok after signing a ‘big money’ contract with the app, according to the tabloids.

Branded a “mega deal,” Ed was apparently spotted filming with the viral video-sharing platform in London recently.

Ed Sheeran Seems To Announce Tour & New Album As He Becomes Shirt Sponsor Of Ipswich Town FC

A source said: “It is a huge coup to get someone as big as Ed on board and everyone is really excited about the end result.

Ed Sheeran is making a long-anticipated comeback this year
Ed Sheeran is making a long-anticipated comeback this year. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Instagram

“TikTok is a huge platform for artists now and Ed can see that.

“It was something he wanted to get involved in and the project he has done with them is really exciting.”

The new deal might just be why he teamed up with Friends legend Courteney Cox, aka Monica Geller, to recreate her character’s iconic dance routine, originally with Ross (David Schwimmer).

Ed captioned it on Instagram: “Had a reunion of our own this weekend,” nodding to the long-awaited Friends reunion which aired on Thursday.

Ed Sheeran is releasing new music this year
Ed Sheeran is releasing new music this year. Picture: PA

Meanwhile, Courteney captioned it: “Just some routine dancing with a friend…”

Ed’s partnership with TikTok is part of his comeback, after he seemed to announce a new album and tour when he was unveiled as the sponsor of Ipswich Town FC in May.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The low-down on the Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson situation

What’s Really Going On Between Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson?

Dove Cameron talks about feeling 'queer' in an interview

Dove Cameron On Why She Avoided Confirming Sexuality

Halsey announced her pregnancy in January

All The Beautiful Photos Of Halsey’s Baby Bump So Far

Demi Jones' cancer was originally missed by doctors

Love Island Star Demi Jones Originally Told By Doctors Cancerous Lump Was ‘Harmless’

Niall Horan was called out by Liam Payne for a game of golf

Liam Payne Hilariously Calls Out Niall Horan For A Game Of Golf

Jack Fincham and Frankie Sims are dating

Love Island’s Jack Fincham And TOWIE’s Frankie Sims Are Dating

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?