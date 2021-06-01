Ed Sheeran Becoming Face Of TikTok In 'Big Money' Deal

Ed Sheeran is reportedly becoming the face of TikTok. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran is making a comeback this year, and becoming the face of TikTok is apparently part of the plan.

Ed Sheeran is said to be the new face of TikTok after signing a ‘big money’ contract with the app, according to the tabloids.

Branded a “mega deal,” Ed was apparently spotted filming with the viral video-sharing platform in London recently.

Ed Sheeran Seems To Announce Tour & New Album As He Becomes Shirt Sponsor Of Ipswich Town FC

A source said: “It is a huge coup to get someone as big as Ed on board and everyone is really excited about the end result.

Ed Sheeran is making a long-anticipated comeback this year. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Instagram

“TikTok is a huge platform for artists now and Ed can see that.

“It was something he wanted to get involved in and the project he has done with them is really exciting.”

The new deal might just be why he teamed up with Friends legend Courteney Cox, aka Monica Geller, to recreate her character’s iconic dance routine, originally with Ross (David Schwimmer).

Ed captioned it on Instagram: “Had a reunion of our own this weekend,” nodding to the long-awaited Friends reunion which aired on Thursday.

Ed Sheeran is releasing new music this year. Picture: PA

Meanwhile, Courteney captioned it: “Just some routine dancing with a friend…”

Ed’s partnership with TikTok is part of his comeback, after he seemed to announce a new album and tour when he was unveiled as the sponsor of Ipswich Town FC in May.

