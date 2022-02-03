All The Clues Taylor Swift Will Be On Ed Sheeran’s ‘The Joker And The Queen’ Remix

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift could be collaborating for 'The Joker And The Queen' remix. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Fans have started to theorise that Taylor Swift will be on the remix of Ed Sheeran’s ‘The Joker And The Queen’.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

2022 just got a whole lot better after rumours began swirling that Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift could be collaborating again!

The stars have already worked together a handful of times for ‘Everything Has Changed’ and ‘Run’, and it seems we could be getting another bop soon.

There has been a serious amount of speculation that Taylor could be appearing on the remix of Ed’s ‘The Joker And The Queen’ from his 2021 ‘Equals’ album.

Taylor Swift Fan Crashed A Car Into Her New York Apartment

So, are Tay and Ed working on the remix together?

Here’s all the clues that fans have dug up so far…

Will Taylor Swift remix Ed Sheeran's 'The Joker And The Queen'. Picture: Getty

Will Taylor Swift remix Ed Sheeran’s ‘The Joker And The Queen’?

There have been quite a few Easter eggs dropped - in true Tay style - that have hinted the ‘Folklore’ songstress will be on the remix.

Firstly, Ed shared some signed copies of CDs, where you can see half a joker and half a blonde queen, which draws a resemblance to Tay herself!

“Signing some cds for something coming in a bit, keep an eye out,” Ed simply captioned the post, before hundreds of fans flooded the comments with the same theories.

GUYS. TAYLOR SWIFT AND ED SHEERAN PERHAPS ?????? pic.twitter.com/wuGg3Ov2so — ♪ eloise ♫ | 15 days til wolf alice! (@SWlFTHAIM) February 2, 2022

Ed Sheeran appears to tease the remix for “The Joker And The Queen,” rumored to feature Taylor Swift.



Sheeran has previously said that it features an American artist, and the pair seem to have left easter eggs in their recent music videos. pic.twitter.com/gkRDME7zj1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 2, 2022

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have worked together in the past. Picture: Getty

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that multiple references were made about Taylor in Ed’s ‘Overpass Graffiti’ music video, including a patch with her name stitched on the back of the British singer’s leather jacket.

This is just the latest in a bag of clues that the pair will collaborate for 'The Joker And The Fan' remix as fans noticed the subtle equals sign Tay carved into the cake in her ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ music video.

Convinced yet? We are!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital