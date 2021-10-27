Ed Sheeran Performs ‘Overpass Graffiti’ During Tiny Desk Concert: Inside The Lyrics

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran performed one of his new tracks ‘Overpass Graffiti’ during his appearance on Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ed Sheeran treated fans to a performance of one of his new bops ‘Overpass Graffiti’ during his appearance on the famous Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series.

The ‘Bad Habits’ star delivered bop after bop during his appearance, including performances of his new upbeat track ‘Shivers’ and his heartfelt number ‘Visiting Hours’.

Of course, each performance was as flawless as the last and got fans super excited for the release of his new album, which is set to drop on October 29.

Ed Sheeran And Elton John Are Releasing A Christmas Song

His upcoming project, ‘=‘ or ‘Equals’, will be the first time he’s released solo music in four years!

So, as we get prepared to have Ed’s new album on repeat, let’s get familiar with the lyrics to one of his stand-out Tiny Desk performance songs; ‘Overpass Graffiti’…

Ed Sheeran's new album drops on October 29. Picture: Alamy

Ed Sheeran performed 'Overpass Graffiti' during his Tiny Desk (Home) Concert appearance. Picture: NPR Music/YouTube

What is Ed Sheeran’s ‘Overpass Graffiti’ song about?

Just like many of Ed’s best anthems, ‘Overpass Graffiti’ delves into a past relationship as he sings about not forgetting a former flame.

He sings: “I will always love you for what it’s worth / We’ll never fade like graffiti on the overpass,” paying tribute to an old love.

Ed also sings: “Never wanted to break it or leave us tainted / Though I should walk away / But I just can’t replace us or even erase us,” alluding to a romance that is already over.

Take a look at the full lyrics…

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Overpass Graffiti’ full lyrics

[Verse 1]

This is a dark parade

Another rough patch to rain on, to rain on

I know your friends may say

This is a cause for celebration, hip-hip-hooray, love



[Pre-Chorus]

The photographs in sepia tones

So still the fire's barely fighting the cold, alone

There were times when I could feel your ghost

Just when I'm almost letting you go

The cards were stacked against us both



[Chorus]

I will always love you for what it's worth

We'll never fade like graffiti on the overpass

I know time may change the way you think of us

But I'll remember the way we were

You were the first full stop

Love that will never leave

Baby, you will never be lost on me (Ooh-ooh)



[Verse 2]

This is a goddamn shame

Never wanted to break it or leave us tainted

Though I should walk away

But I just can't replace us or even erase us



[Pre-Chorus]

The car was stuck and the engine stalled

And both of us got caught out in the snow, alone

There were times where I'd forget the lows

And think the highs were all that we'd ever known

The cards were stacked against us both



[Chorus]

I will always love you for what it's worth

We'll never fade like graffiti on the overpass

I know time may change the way you think of us

But I'll remember the way we were

You were the first full stop

Love that will never leave

Baby, you will never be lost on me (Ooh-ooh)

I will always love you for what it's worth

We'll never fade like graffiti on the overpass

I know time may change the way you think of us

But I'll remember the way we were

You were the first full stop

Love that will never leave

Baby, you will never be lost on me

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital