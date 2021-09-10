Ed Sheeran's 'Shivers': Inside The Lovestruck Bop Lyrics

Inside Ed Sheeran's 'Shivers' lyrics. Picture: Ed Sheeran/YouTube

Ed Sheeran's latest 'Equals' single is here! Let's delve into the lyrical lowdown of the upbeat tune...

Ed Sheeran has followed up the two mega-hit sfrom his upcoming album with a third single, 'Shivers'.

The 30-year-old musician is gearing up for the release of his fourth studio album, 'Equals' stylised as '=', which will be landing on streaming platforms on October 29th.

'Shivers' is a return to Ed's more plucky earworms after the heartwarming ballad that was 'Visiting Hours'.

Read on to find out the meaning behind the newest bop from Sheeran...

Ed Sheeran has released another single. Picture: Ed Sheeran/YouTube

What is Ed Sheeran's 'Shivers' about?

The lovestruck song sees Sheeran share his euphoria at falling for a partner, he starts off the undeniable bop by implying he's been struck by cupid.

'Shivers' is an ode to making your feelings known, with the four-time Grammy winner making proclamations of adoration throughout the track.

"I wanna be that guy. I wanna kiss your eyes. I wanna drink that smile"

Ed Sheeran's newest music video

The 'Bad Habits' singer donned an Elton John-inspired ensemble throughout the chaotic video – paying homage to his good friend and mentor.

AnnaSophia Robb, of The Carrie Diaries fame, also stars alongside Sheeran as his love interest in 'Shivers'.

The eclectic video follows the pair's whirlwind romance and follows all the ups and downs of a burgeoning love affair, watch below!

Ed Sheeran releases his third single. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran's 'Shivers' full lyrics

I took an arrow to the heart

I never kissed a mouth that taste like yours

Strawberries and somethin' more

Ooh, yeah, I want it all

Lipstick on my guitar, ooh

Fill up the engines, we can drive real far

Go dancing underneath the stars

Ooh, yeah, I want it all, mm

Ooh, you got me feeling like



I wanna be that guy

I wanna kiss your eyes

I wanna drink that smile

I wanna feel like I'm

Like my soul's on fire

I wanna stay up all day and all night

Yeah, you got me singing like



Ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you're closer, give me thе shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks

And whеn they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back

And we'll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you're closer, give me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back



Into the car, on the back seat in the moon lit dark

Wrap me up between your legs and arms

Ooh, I can't get enough

You know you could tear me apart

Put me back together and take my heart

I never thought that I could love this hard

Ooh, I can't get enough

Ooh, you got me feeling like



I wanna be that guy

I wanna kiss your eyes

I wanna drink that smile

I wanna feel like I'm

Like my soul's on fire

I wanna stay up all day and all night

Yeah, you got me singing like



Ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you're closer, give me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back

And we'll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you're closer, give me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back



Baby, you are so hot you make me shiver

With the fire you got, this thing is started

I don't want it to stop, you know you make me shiver-er-er

Baby, you are so hot you make me shiver

With the fire you got, this thing is started

I don't want it to stop, you know you make me shiver

Yeah, you got me singing like



Ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you're closer, give me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back

And we'll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you're closer, give me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back (Yeah)

