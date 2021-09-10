Ed Sheeran's 'Shivers': Inside The Lovestruck Bop Lyrics

10 September 2021, 12:21 | Updated: 10 September 2021, 15:17

Inside Ed Sheeran's 'Shivers' lyrics
Inside Ed Sheeran's 'Shivers' lyrics. Picture: Ed Sheeran/YouTube
Ed Sheeran's latest 'Equals' single is here! Let's delve into the lyrical lowdown of the upbeat tune...

Ed Sheeran has followed up the two mega-hit sfrom his upcoming album with a third single, 'Shivers'.

The 30-year-old musician is gearing up for the release of his fourth studio album, 'Equals' stylised as '=', which will be landing on streaming platforms on October 29th.

'Shivers' is a return to Ed's more plucky earworms after the heartwarming ballad that was 'Visiting Hours'.

Read on to find out the meaning behind the newest bop from Sheeran...

Ed Sheeran has released another single
Ed Sheeran has released another single. Picture: Ed Sheeran/YouTube

What is Ed Sheeran's 'Shivers' about?

The lovestruck song sees Sheeran share his euphoria at falling for a partner, he starts off the undeniable bop by implying he's been struck by cupid.

'Shivers' is an ode to making your feelings known, with the four-time Grammy winner making proclamations of adoration throughout the track.

"I wanna be that guy. I wanna kiss your eyes. I wanna drink that smile"

Ed Sheeran's newest music video

The 'Bad Habits' singer donned an Elton John-inspired ensemble throughout the chaotic video – paying homage to his good friend and mentor.

AnnaSophia Robb, of The Carrie Diaries fame, also stars alongside Sheeran as his love interest in 'Shivers'.

The eclectic video follows the pair's whirlwind romance and follows all the ups and downs of a burgeoning love affair, watch below!

Ed Sheeran releases his third single
Ed Sheeran releases his third single. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran's 'Shivers' full lyrics

I took an arrow to the heart
I never kissed a mouth that taste like yours
Strawberries and somethin' more
Ooh, yeah, I want it all
Lipstick on my guitar, ooh
Fill up the engines, we can drive real far
Go dancing underneath the stars
Ooh, yeah, I want it all, mm
Ooh, you got me feeling like

I wanna be that guy
I wanna kiss your eyes
I wanna drink that smile
I wanna feel like I'm
Like my soul's on fire
I wanna stay up all day and all night
Yeah, you got me singing like

Ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you're closer, give me thе shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks
And whеn they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back
And we'll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you're closer, give me the shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back

Into the car, on the back seat in the moon lit dark
Wrap me up between your legs and arms
Ooh, I can't get enough
You know you could tear me apart
Put me back together and take my heart
I never thought that I could love this hard
Ooh, I can't get enough
Ooh, you got me feeling like

I wanna be that guy
I wanna kiss your eyes
I wanna drink that smile
I wanna feel like I'm
Like my soul's on fire
I wanna stay up all day and all night
Yeah, you got me singing like

Ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you're closer, give me the shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back
And we'll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you're closer, give me the shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back

Baby, you are so hot you make me shiver
With the fire you got, this thing is started
I don't want it to stop, you know you make me shiver-er-er
Baby, you are so hot you make me shiver
With the fire you got, this thing is started
I don't want it to stop, you know you make me shiver
Yeah, you got me singing like

Ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you're closer, give me the shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back
And we'll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you're closer, give me the shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back (Yeah)

