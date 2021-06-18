Ed Sheeran's New Song 'Bad Habits' Inspires TikTok Trend

18 June 2021, 00:01

You can listen to a clip of Ed Sheeran's new song now on Tik Tok
You can listen to a clip of Ed Sheeran's new song now on Tik Tok. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Can't wait for the new Ed Sheeran track? You can listen to a snippet of 'Bad Habits' now...

Ed Sheeran is gracing us all – you can get a sneak-peak preview of his highly-anticipated new song, 'Bad Habits', on Tik Tok!

On June 25th, the iconic singer-songwriter is releasing his first solo project in four years, the track is the first single from his fifth studio album, 'Minus'.

Ed Sheeran’s 2021 Album ‘Minus’: Release Date, Tracklist And All The Updates

Ed has been teasing his comeback for months, and now the wait is nearly over...

Ed Sheeran is treating fans to an exclusive Tik Tok listen to his new song
Ed Sheeran is treating fans to an exclusive Tik Tok listen to his new song. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Instagram

Ahead of the single drop, the 30-year-old singer is giving fans the opportunity to listen to a clip of the upbeat track on the social media platform and use it for their own videos creations!

Get ready for the next big Tik Tok trend!

Fans have already been treated to a short acoustic performance of the upcoming track, the comment section was flooded with eager Sheerios expressing their excitement.

The 'Shape Of You' singer has also been teasing a playfully eerie music video to coincide with the release of 'Bad Habits'!

You can also tune in to the first-ever live performance of the new song for the Tik Tok UEFA Euro 2020 Show, streaming on June 25th at 9pm BST only from Ed's page.

The wait is finally over – we can't wait to hear a new Sheeran tune through the airwaves!

Will you be posting Tik Toks to Ed's new bop?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

How to watch the Kardashians reunion show in the UK

How To Watch The Kardashian Reunion Episode In The UK

Andy Cohen is interviewing the Kardashians on their reunion episode

Meet Host Andy Cohen As He Interviews The Kardashians On Reunion Show

Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend and dating history revealed

Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriends And Dating History: From Scott Disick To Travis Barker

Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriends and ex-husbands

Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Boyfriends And Husbands Before Kanye West – Including Kris Humphries And Ray J
Kendall Jenner has been on KUWTK since she was 11

Kendall Jenner’s Transformation Through The Years On Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin are set to play husband and wife in My Policeman.

Inside Harry Styles And Emma Corrin’s Friendship: From How They Met To Their On-Screen Relationship

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album