Ed Sheeran's New Song 'Bad Habits' Inspires TikTok Trend

You can listen to a clip of Ed Sheeran's new song now on Tik Tok. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Can't wait for the new Ed Sheeran track? You can listen to a snippet of 'Bad Habits' now...

Ed Sheeran is gracing us all – you can get a sneak-peak preview of his highly-anticipated new song, 'Bad Habits', on Tik Tok!

On June 25th, the iconic singer-songwriter is releasing his first solo project in four years, the track is the first single from his fifth studio album, 'Minus'.

Ed has been teasing his comeback for months, and now the wait is nearly over...

Ed Sheeran is treating fans to an exclusive Tik Tok listen to his new song. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Instagram

Ahead of the single drop, the 30-year-old singer is giving fans the opportunity to listen to a clip of the upbeat track on the social media platform and use it for their own videos creations!

Get ready for the next big Tik Tok trend!

Fans have already been treated to a short acoustic performance of the upcoming track, the comment section was flooded with eager Sheerios expressing their excitement.

The 'Shape Of You' singer has also been teasing a playfully eerie music video to coincide with the release of 'Bad Habits'!

You can also tune in to the first-ever live performance of the new song for the Tik Tok UEFA Euro 2020 Show, streaming on June 25th at 9pm BST only from Ed's page.

The wait is finally over – we can't wait to hear a new Sheeran tune through the airwaves!

Will you be posting Tik Toks to Ed's new bop?

