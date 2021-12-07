On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Marvin Humes 10pm - 1am
7 December 2021, 18:06 | Updated: 7 December 2021, 18:09
Ed Sheeran spilt his One Direction opinions on Capital's Quizface with Jimmy Hill.
Ed Sheeran recently joined Jimmy Hill on Capital's Quizface, and he took a moment to say his piece on One Direction...
Joining the likes of Little Mix, Liam Payne and Camila Cabello, the 'Shivers' singer was the latest to receive the bizarre quiz treatment!
Ed Sheeran Recreates Famous Love Actually Scene To Announce New Song With Elton John
Here's what the hit-maker had to say when quizzed on the boy band's hiatus.
In the latest addition to the Quizface series, Jimmy asked Ed to weigh in on a subject that's been on our minds for years.
"When will Once Direction come off hiatus?"
Ed gave his two cents in the discussion, saying: "They will come of hiatus but it won't be the five of them, I think.
"I think it will be like a Take That situation," the pop star revealed.
Well, the more you know!
To cap it off, Ed was even gifted a flask from old-school range of One Direction merch – we're just a bit jealous.
"I think this is great, I might actually use this as my water bottle," we would too Ed!
Do you think Sheeran's One Direction prediction is on the money? Only time will tell.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital