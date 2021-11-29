Ed Sheeran Recreates Famous Love Actually Scene To Announce New Song With Elton John

29 November 2021, 17:27

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran and Elton John are collaborating for a new festive song called ‘Merry Christmas’!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ed Sheeran has shared a glimpse of what we can expect from his new Christmas collaboration with the icon that is Elton John!

The two legendary stars are teaming up for a festive charity single called ‘Merry Christmas’, which is set to drop on Friday, December 3.

Ed Sheeran Spills The Tea On Awkward Fan Encounters

Ed teased their new track in the most iconic way - by giving a nod to classic Christmas rom-com, Love Actually.

In a clip posted to Instagram, the ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker can be seen in a festive doorway wearing his Christmas attire as he holds up some huge cue cards, ready to reenact the famous scene from the 2003 film.

Elton John and Ed Sheeran are collaborating on their new song 'Merry Christmas'
Elton John and Ed Sheeran are collaborating on their new song 'Merry Christmas'. Picture: @edsheeran/Instagram
Ed Sheeran is teaming up with Elton John for a charity single
Ed Sheeran is teaming up with Elton John for a charity single. Picture: Alamy

We then see Elton ready to greet him, while Ed explains how their collaboration came about throughout the flipping of his cue cards.

He explained that last year, Elton came up with the idea of them working a festive collaboration, to which Ed replied, “maybe in 2022.”

However, he ended up penning the chorus to the song that day, and now the rest is history!

This comes after Ed recently told a Dutch talk show that the loss of a close friend inspired him to accept the offer from Elton and work together immediately.

Ed Sheeran revealed he snapped up the opportunity to work with Elton John
Ed Sheeran revealed he snapped up the opportunity to work with Elton John. Picture: Alamy
Ed Sheeran recreated the Love Actually scene to announce 'Merry Christmas'
Ed Sheeran recreated the Love Actually scene to announce 'Merry Christmas'. Picture: @edsheeran/Instagram

“It really just hit home how stuff can just change overnight,” Ed told the show.

“I was like, 'Why the f**k am I not doing a Christmas song with Elton John? I might not be here tomorrow — this will be a f**king great way to celebrate Christmas,” he added.

The profits from the track will support Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and Elton John AIDS Foundation.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Inside the 'Nativity!' Tik Tok trend

Inside The 'Nativity!' Tik Tok Trend – The Kids Are All Grown Up

Liam Payne gave One Direction fans the ultimate throwback!

Liam Payne Performing One Direction Songs In 2021 Just Made Our Year

The agents on Selling Sunset only make money through commission

How Much Do Selling Sunset Agents Get Paid? How The Agents Make Their Money

TV & Film

Liberty Poole and Joey Essex spark rumours...

Love Island's Liberty Poole Gets Friendly With Joey Essex At Brand Party

A clip of Love Island's Teddy on a night out has gone viral on TikTok

Love Island Fans Defend Teddy Soares Following TikTok Of Him After Club PA Goes Viral

Richard Madeley spoke about how he ended up in hospital

I’m A Celeb’s Richard Madeley Suffered From Extreme Dehydration At Camp

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her