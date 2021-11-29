Ed Sheeran Recreates Famous Love Actually Scene To Announce New Song With Elton John

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran and Elton John are collaborating for a new festive song called ‘Merry Christmas’!

Ed Sheeran has shared a glimpse of what we can expect from his new Christmas collaboration with the icon that is Elton John!

The two legendary stars are teaming up for a festive charity single called ‘Merry Christmas’, which is set to drop on Friday, December 3.

Ed teased their new track in the most iconic way - by giving a nod to classic Christmas rom-com, Love Actually.

In a clip posted to Instagram, the ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker can be seen in a festive doorway wearing his Christmas attire as he holds up some huge cue cards, ready to reenact the famous scene from the 2003 film.

Elton John and Ed Sheeran are collaborating on their new song 'Merry Christmas'. Picture: @edsheeran/Instagram

Ed Sheeran is teaming up with Elton John for a charity single. Picture: Alamy

We then see Elton ready to greet him, while Ed explains how their collaboration came about throughout the flipping of his cue cards.

He explained that last year, Elton came up with the idea of them working a festive collaboration, to which Ed replied, “maybe in 2022.”

However, he ended up penning the chorus to the song that day, and now the rest is history!

This comes after Ed recently told a Dutch talk show that the loss of a close friend inspired him to accept the offer from Elton and work together immediately.

Ed Sheeran revealed he snapped up the opportunity to work with Elton John. Picture: Alamy

Ed Sheeran recreated the Love Actually scene to announce 'Merry Christmas'. Picture: @edsheeran/Instagram

“It really just hit home how stuff can just change overnight,” Ed told the show.

“I was like, 'Why the f**k am I not doing a Christmas song with Elton John? I might not be here tomorrow — this will be a f**king great way to celebrate Christmas,” he added.

The profits from the track will support Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and Elton John AIDS Foundation.

