Ed Sheeran Spills The Tea On Awkward Fan Encounters

4 November 2021, 11:15

Ed Sheeran spilt the tea on his awkward fan run-ins
Ed Sheeran spilt the tea on his awkward fan run-ins. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Instagram/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran spoke about awkward fan interactions that led him to avoid using public bathrooms...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ed Sheeran is undoubtedly one of the world's biggest current musicians, meaning anonymity for the 'Shivers' singer is a thing of the past!

He recently spoke in an interview about how his level of fame affects his day-to-day life... and it's safe to say he has had some odd interactions.

Ed Sheeran Performs ‘Overpass Graffiti’ During Tiny Desk Concert: Inside The Lyrics

The dad-of-one revealed in a recent interview that he has sworn off using public urinals due to the constant run-ins with fans.

Ed Sheeran got real about why he avoids public bathrooms
Ed Sheeran got real about why he avoids public bathrooms. Picture: Getty

Speaking on The Armchair Expert podcast with actor Dax Shepard, the 30-year-old got candid about the awkward encounters he faces as one of pop's biggest artists.

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker confessed that in the past he had had fans attempt to 'sneak a peek' whilst he stood at the urinal...

He went on to say that he now avoids them at all costs – we don't blame you Ed!

Ed Sheeran spoke to the podcast ahead of his album release
Ed Sheeran spoke to the podcast ahead of his album release. Picture: Getty

He said to the host, Dax: "There will be 20 urinals and I will stand at an end one and someone will come and stand right next to me just to have a look.

Ed quipped: "So my rule is I usually don't."

The star spoke to the popular podcast in the run-up to his long-awaited fourth studio album, 'Equals', that came out at the end of October.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who will join the cast of I'm A Celeb 2021? The rumoured line-up so far

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Rumoured Line-Up And Confirmed Contestants

Tom Parker revealed that his brain tumour is 'stable' in his latest health update

The Wanted’s Tom Parker Reveals Brain Tumour Is ‘Under Control’ In Latest Health Update

Gigi Hadid is trying to find a 'civil' solution for her and Zayn to co-parent Khai

Gigi Hadid ‘Meeting Lawyers To Discuss Custody Of Khai’ Amid Zayn Malik Split

Maya Henry has been spotted wearing her engagement ring from Liam Payne again

Maya Henry Spotted With Engagement Ring Back On Months After Liam Payne Reconciliation

Molly-Mae had trademarked her name

Molly-Mae Hague Trademarks Her Name For New Business

Scott Disick commented on one of Kourtney Kardashian's post amid her Travis Barker engagement

Scott Disick And Kourtney Kardashian Share Rare Interaction Amid Travis Barker Engagement

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him