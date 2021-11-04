Ed Sheeran Spills The Tea On Awkward Fan Encounters

Ed Sheeran spilt the tea on his awkward fan run-ins. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran spoke about awkward fan interactions that led him to avoid using public bathrooms...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ed Sheeran is undoubtedly one of the world's biggest current musicians, meaning anonymity for the 'Shivers' singer is a thing of the past!

He recently spoke in an interview about how his level of fame affects his day-to-day life... and it's safe to say he has had some odd interactions.

Ed Sheeran Performs ‘Overpass Graffiti’ During Tiny Desk Concert: Inside The Lyrics

The dad-of-one revealed in a recent interview that he has sworn off using public urinals due to the constant run-ins with fans.

Ed Sheeran got real about why he avoids public bathrooms. Picture: Getty

Speaking on The Armchair Expert podcast with actor Dax Shepard, the 30-year-old got candid about the awkward encounters he faces as one of pop's biggest artists.

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker confessed that in the past he had had fans attempt to 'sneak a peek' whilst he stood at the urinal...

He went on to say that he now avoids them at all costs – we don't blame you Ed!

Ed Sheeran spoke to the podcast ahead of his album release. Picture: Getty

He said to the host, Dax: "There will be 20 urinals and I will stand at an end one and someone will come and stand right next to me just to have a look.

Ed quipped: "So my rule is I usually don't."

The star spoke to the popular podcast in the run-up to his long-awaited fourth studio album, 'Equals', that came out at the end of October.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital