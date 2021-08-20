Ed Sheeran's 'Visiting Hours': Inside The Heartfelt Lyrics From The Upcoming Album

Inside the lyrics of 'Visiting Hours' by Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Instagram/YouTube

Ed Sheeran has dropped the second single from his upcoming album! Here's the lyrical breakdown of 'Visiting Hours' – what is it about and what does it tell us about the direction of his next record?

Ed Sheeran formally announced this week that he will soon be releasing his fourth studio album, following the symbols trend of his previous works, the record will be titled 'Equals' and stylised as '='.

After a four year stint without releasing solo music, Ed is back with another single following the success of 'Bad Habits' – a live performance of 'Visiting Hours' was released on August 19th!

The 'Perfect' songwriter described the upcoming record as an exploration of "love, loss, new life, grief and everything in between".

The song will certainly pluck at your heartstrings – but what is the emotional single about? Here's the lyrical lowdown...

Ed Sheeran has dropped 'Visiting Hours' – but what is it about? Picture: Getty

What is 'Visiting Hours' about?

The latest single from the 30-year-old hit-maker covers themes of loss, growth and love – the track is a snapshot inside the singer's world as he navigates grief.

'Visiting Hours' is an ode to a passed love one; throughout the song, Ed theorises what he would do if he could contact the person he has dedicated the song to.

Ed sings about time passing and how he has learnt life-long lessons from his departed friend.

He even makes a brief mention of his daughter with wife, Cherry Seaborn: "I wish that Heaven had visiting hours. So I could just show up and bring the news. That she's getting older and I wish that you'd met her."

What has Ed Sheeran said about his new song?

When confirming the release date for 'Equals' on Instagram, he also gave fans an insight into the backstory of 'Visiting Hours'.

In the announcement post, Ed wrote: "The next song off of it is called Visiting Hours, which I finished for my friend Michael who sadly passed away this year.

"Lot's more music to come, but for now I hope you are as excited as me for this album."

Sheeran debuted the track back in March with a teary live performance in Australia at the state funeral for his friend Michael Gudinski – an influential and highly respected music promoter in Melbourne.

When introducing the heartfelt number he said to the audience: "In lockdown, I was able to have a guitar for quarantine… I always find the best way to process stuff is to write songs—be it good news, bad news, or whatever.

"And, yeah—here’s a song I finished last week."

Ed Sheeran 'Visiting Hours' full lyrics

I wish that Heaven had visiting hours

So I could just show up and bring the news

That she's getting older and I wish that you'd met her

The things that she'll learn from me, I got them all from you



Can I just stay a while and we'll put all the world to rights?

The little ones will grow and I'll still drink your favourite wine

And soon, they're going to close, but I'll see you another day

So much has changed since you've been away



I wish that Heaven had visiting hours

So I could just swing by and ask your advice

What would you do in my situation?

I hadn't a clue how I'd even raise them

What would you do? 'Cause you always do what's right



Can we just talk a while until my worries disappear?

I'd tell you that I'm scared of turning out a failure

You'd say, "Remember that the answer's in the love that we create"

So much has changed since you've been away



I wish that Heaven had visiting hours

And I would ask them if I could take you home

But I know what they'd say, that it's for the best

So I will live life the way you taught me

And make it on my own



And I will close the door, but I will open up my heart

And everyone I love will know exactly who you are

'Cause this is not goodbye, it is just 'til we meet again

So much has changed since you've been away

