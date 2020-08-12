Who Is Ed Sheeran's 'Wife' Cherry Seaborn, When Did She Marry The 'Perfect' Singer And Who Attended Their Wedding?

Who is Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn and when did the couple get married? Here are all the details...

According to reports, Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn are pregnant with their first baby, almost two years after secretly tying the knot.

But who is Ed Sheeran's 'wife'? Here's everything we know about Cherry and their relationship so far...

Who's Ed Sheeran's 'wife' Cherry Seaborn?

Cherry was born on 6th May 1992 in Suffolk and attended Thomas Mills High School, the same secondary school as Ed, however she was in the year below him.

According to sources, Ed had a crush on Cherry at school but it wasn't until many years later that they reconnected and became an official couple.

Cherry was a talented hockey player at school and even represented England at Under 21 level before undertaking a degree in Molecular Biology.

She also worked as a Senior Consultant in Risk Advisory at a leading accounting firm.

When did Ed Sheeran start dating Cherry Seaborn?

Ed contacted some old friends, including Cherry, after he broke up with then girlfriend Athina Andrelos. He was out in America in 2015 - and that happened to be where Cherry was studying. The pair were soon seen out on dates and built their relationship from there.

Chatting to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Ed revealed, "This has been the first time I've ever actually had the time to fall in love properly."

He added, "I've always got into relationships that are very passionate - I'm a redhead and also Irish. But then I will get in a relationship and go on tour for 18 months and everything will f**k up.

"I’m ready, let’s go — tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around."

Are Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn Married?

In 2018, it was speculated that the pair had already tied the knot in secret after Ed wore a ring on THAT finger on stage. However, the rumours were dispelled shortly after.

Then, in February 2019, it was reported that Ed and his childhood sweetheart said "I do" in front of just 40 guests at his country estate in Suffolk just weeks before.

Ed had previously applied for planning permission to build a wedding chapel on the grounds of his house, but the singer's application was denied.

A source close to Ed revealed, “Ed got married a few days before Christmas. It was very quiet – just Ed’s oldest school pals, limited family and the priest.

Has Ed Sheeran written songs about Cherry Seaborn?

'Perfect' - Taken from Ed's recent album Divide, he revealed that it was directly inspired by Cherry. According to the man himself, it was the first song he wrote for the album and has a very special story behind it.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Ed explained, "The line that goes, 'Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favourite song' was about when we were in Ibiza listening to Future's 'March Madness' literally not wearing any shoes and going mental on the lawn, which was quite a nice time. I didn't see her first reaction to the song because she lived in New York at the time. So I just emailed it to her but she did really like it."

'How Would You Feel (Paean)' - Ed has yet to confirm that he was inspired to write this song for Cherry, but fans have been convinced ever since the album was released that his GF was the inspiration behind it.

With lyrics like "How would you feel / If I told you I loved you / It's just something that I want to do / I'll be taking my time / Spending my life / Falling deeper in love with you / So tell me that you love me too", it kinda makes sense.



