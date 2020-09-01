Ed Sheeran Announces Birth Of Baby Daughter With Wife Cherry Seaborn

1 September 2020, 09:26

Ed Sheeran has become a dad to a baby girl
Ed Sheeran has become a dad to a baby girl. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran has made the surprise announcement he and wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed a baby girl.

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn have become parents to a baby girl, week after it was speculated the ‘A Team’ singer’s wife was pregnant.

29-year-old Ed also revealed the name he and Cherry have picked for their baby; Lyra Antarctica.

Announcing the happy news on Instagram, Ed shared an adorable photo of the baby’s cot with a tiny pair of socks and a multi-coloured blanket inside.

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry have welcomed a baby girl
Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry have welcomed a baby girl. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Instagram
Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry married in 2018
Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry married in 2018. Picture: Getty

Ed wrote: “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.

“We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

Ed was flooded with messages from some of his 31.3 million followers, saying they’re over the moon for the new family.

Ed and Cherry got married in 2018 in a top secret ceremony, but didn’t confirm the news until weeks later.

The couple have known each other since they were young and are childhood sweethearts.

