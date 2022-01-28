Taylor Swift Fan Crashed A Car Into Her New York Apartment

Taylor's home has been targeted again. Picture: Getty

A Taylor Swift fan has been arrested after an incident unfolded at her New York City flat earlier this week.

A man has been arrested after he reportedly crashed a car into Taylor Swift's Tribeca apartment in New York City on Thursday (January 27).

The individual is alleged to have refused to leave the star's street until he has the chance to meet Swift.

TMZ released a report stating that the fanatic drove down the 'All Too Well' singer's street in the wrong direction before he ploughed into the building, hitting a fire hydrant in the process.

After the crash, he exited the vehicle and attempted to rip the intercom system from the entrance of the property, the publication released photographs of the destruction.

Taylor Swift's New York apartment was drove into. Picture: Getty

As the dramatic event unfolded, it is reported that the man was uttering sentences to himself about the pop star.

The tabloid's sources state that he was taken into custody before being taken to hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

It's alleged that the man in question was drunk during the incident, he potentially faces DWI (driving whilst intoxicated) and criminal mischief charges.

The suspect had shared a slew of posts online related to the singer just hours before his eventual arrest.

Taylor Swift hasn't commented on the incident. Picture: Alamy

Swift is yet to speak publicly on Thursday's unfortunate events, it is unknown whether she was present during the collision.

The hit-maker is no stranger to stalkers pursuing her at the multiple properties she owns, with several individuals even serving jail time for their attempts.

