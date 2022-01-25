Every Time Taylor Swift Had A Mic Drop Moment On Twitter – From Damon Albarn To Netflix

All of Taylor's mic drop tweets amid her response to Damon Albarn. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift has clapped back at musician Damon Albarn after he claimed that she "doesn't write her own songs". Amidst the media storm, let's a look at some of the singer's most iconic clap-back tweets.

Taylor Swift doesn't mince her words when it comes to Twitter!

Amid the pop sensation hitting out at Damon Albarn's comments about her songwriting, we've delved into Taylor's Twitter history to take a look at her most 'mic drop' moments.

From calling out the media to hinting at upcoming projects, these are the Swift tweets that had everyone gagged.

Taylor Swift is no stranger to speaking her mind on Twitter. Picture: Alamy

Taylor Swift responds to Damon Albarn claiming she doesn’t write her own songs

Damon Albarn, Blur and Gorillaz frontman, had everyone talking after he seemingly criticised Taylor swift's songwriting abilities in the LA Times.

Not only did the Swifty community come out in full force to defend the 'All Too Well' singer, but Taylor herself commented on the interview in a poignant tweet.

She wrote: “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***** up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

The 32-year-old star made sure to clear up that these words were her own, writing: “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. https://t.co/t6GyXBU2Jd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

Damon Albarn claimed that Taylor Swift was just a 'co-writer'. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift hits out at Netflix after ‘sexist’ Ginny & Georgia joke

Last year Taylor Swift hit out at a 'deeply sexist' joke made in the Netflix drama Ginny & Georgia.

The scene in question made light of the media's scrutiny of the pop star's love-life over the years, titular character Ginny said: "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

The 'I Bet You Think About Me' songstress made sure that her annoyance at the line was known, she tweeted out in March last year: "Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back.

How about "we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY," Taylor wrote.

She also made it clear to Netflix that she was not happy as they hosts her 2020 documentary Miss Americana – where she speaks about the media's sexist portrayal of her career.

"Also, @netflic after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess."

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

Swift urges fans to vote Trump out of office to fight 'ingrained racial injustice'

Back in May of 2020, Taylor urged her followers to use their voting powers to bring about much-needed change in the US surrounding racial injustice.

She vowed “we will vote you out in November” to the President at the time, Donald Trump.

The tweet made quite the splash with her 86.4 million followers at the time as she urged everyone to get out and vote.

Taylor followed up the initial post with: "We need to fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 election. No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard."

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Taylor sets the record straight about her friendship with Lorde

The iconic songwriter clapped back at the media and made sure the record showed that the reports of a rocky friendship were false.

Taylor has spoken out multiple times about how the industry constantly pits women against each other, she responded to the rumours with a candid tweet.

In 2015, many claims whirred online that the 'Red' songstress and fellow musician Lorde were feuding, before Taylor refuted the allegations.

She wrote: "Media, when you say "Lorde & Taylor are fighting" - by fighting do you mean FaceTiming constantly from US to NZ and LOLing at you"? Thnx bye."

We think she made it crystal clear...

Despite the pop star duo rarely making public appearances together in recent years, it's thought that the pair remain amicable.

Taylor Swift clears up any confusion about her friendship with Lorde. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

Taylor Swift and Lorde began hanging out in 2014. Picture: Alamy

When Taylor Swift said "Not a lot going on at the moment"

Not a lot going on at the moment pic.twitter.com/NaRCqgCH4Y — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 27, 2020

Hindsight is 2020...

Knowing what we know now, we've deemed this iconic Taylor tweet as a 'mic drop' moment after she led fans to believe that she didn't have "a lot going on".

In fact, the 'Red' musician was slaving away on sister albums 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' – unbeknownst to fans at the time!

This Easter egg has gone down as one of the pop sensation's most famous hints.

