Damon Albarn Apologises To Taylor Swift After Claiming She Doesn’t Write Her Own Songs

Damon Albarn apologised to Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

Blur frontman Damon Albarn set Twitter alight after saying Taylor Swift doesn’t write her own songs.

Damon Albarn, of Blur and Gorillaz fame, had a mob of angry Taylor Swift fans coming for him on Twitter on Monday night after LA Times published an interview in which he said Taylor doesn’t write her own songs.

After facing the wrath of Swifties, Taylor logged on herself to have her say.

She wrote: “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***** up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

Taylor Swift was quick to reply to Damon Albarn after he discredited her songwriting skills. Picture: Getty

Tay then added: “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

It didn’t Damon too long to apologise after Taylor’s mic drop moment, claiming what he said was ‘reduced to clickbait’.

He responded: “I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon.”

It all spiralled after Damon said Taylor ‘doesn’t write her own songs’ after the interviewer noted the 'Red' singer as a talented songwriter, as well as a co-writer.

Damon Albarn said Taylor Swift doesn't write her own songs. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift hit back at Damon Albarn's claims. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

Albarn replied: "That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.”

Taylor’s musician pals were among those rushing to her defence, including record producer Jack Antonoff who tweeted: “i’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb [sic].”

I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) January 24, 2022

Aaron Dessner, who worked with Tay on the likes of ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ also weighed in: “Not sure why you @Damonalbarn would try to discredit Taylor's brilliant songwriting but as someone who has gotten to press record around her ...your statements couldn't be further from the truth...you're obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process.”

Go off, Swifties.

