Damon Albarn Apologises To Taylor Swift After Claiming She Doesn’t Write Her Own Songs

25 January 2022, 10:55

Damon Albarn apologised to Taylor Swift
Damon Albarn apologised to Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Blur frontman Damon Albarn set Twitter alight after saying Taylor Swift doesn’t write her own songs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Damon Albarn, of Blur and Gorillaz fame, had a mob of angry Taylor Swift fans coming for him on Twitter on Monday night after LA Times published an interview in which he said Taylor doesn’t write her own songs.

After facing the wrath of Swifties, Taylor logged on herself to have her say.

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Story

She wrote: “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***** up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

Taylor Swift was quick to reply to Damon Albarn after he discredited her songwriting skills
Taylor Swift was quick to reply to Damon Albarn after he discredited her songwriting skills. Picture: Getty

Tay then added: “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

It didn’t Damon too long to apologise after Taylor’s mic drop moment, claiming what he said was ‘reduced to clickbait’.

He responded: “I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon.”

It all spiralled after Damon said Taylor ‘doesn’t write her own songs’ after the interviewer noted the 'Red' singer as a talented songwriter, as well as a co-writer.

Damon Albarn said Taylor Swift doesn't write her own songs
Damon Albarn said Taylor Swift doesn't write her own songs. Picture: Getty
Taylor Swift hit back at Damon Albarn's claims
Taylor Swift hit back at Damon Albarn's claims. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

Albarn replied: "That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.”

Taylor’s musician pals were among those rushing to her defence, including record producer Jack Antonoff who tweeted: “i’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb [sic].”

Aaron Dessner, who worked with Tay on the likes of ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ also weighed in: “Not sure why you @Damonalbarn would try to discredit Taylor's brilliant songwriting but as someone who has gotten to press record around her ...your statements couldn't be further from the truth...you're obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process.”

Go off, Swifties.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kanye West has called out Kim Kardashian for 'playing games' with him amid Pete Davidson romance

Kanye West Slams Kim Kardashian For Kissing Pete Davidson ‘In Front Of Him’ During SNL

Everything you need to know about Georgia Hassarati from Too Hot To Handle season 3

Get To Know Georgia Hassarati From Too Hot Too Handle Season 3: From Age To Celebrity Crush
Everything you need to know about the Too Hot To Handle season 3 cast including their jobs and Instagram

Meet The Cast Of Too Hot To Handle Series 3

Everything you need to know about Holly Scarfone from Too Hot To Handle season 3

Holly Scarfone From Too Hot To Handle Season 3: 5 Things You Didn't Know Including Boyfriend & Job
Exclusive
Georgia Hassarati revealed the clue she spotted telling her she was on Too Hot To Handle

Georgia Hassarati Reveals The Give-Away Moment She Realised She Was On Too Hot To Handle

Exclusive
Are any couples still together from Too Hot To Handle season 3?

Which Too Hot To Handle Season 3 Couples Are Still Together? From Holly & Nathan To Beaux & Harry

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star