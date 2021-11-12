Taylor Swift Gave The 'Biggest Burn' To Exes That Inspired 'Red'

12 November 2021, 12:17

Here's what she had to say...
Picture: Getty/Taylor Swift/Instagram
Taylor Swift got candid in her latest interview as she geared up to the re-release of 'Red' – she even made a comment that the host labelled "the biggest burn".

Taylor Swift's hotly-anticipated 'Red (Taylor's Version)' is finally here!

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the pop sensation's reimagination of her 2012 smash studio record, Taylor spoke candidly about the project in the run-up to its release.

7 Jake Gyllenhaal Memes Giving Us Life On 'Red TV' Day

She swung by the Late Night with Seth Meyers show on the eve of her heartbreak album drop day to chat about why she was re-recording her catalogue and she even made a shady comment...

Taylor Swift released 'Red (Taylor's Version)
Taylor Swift released 'Red (Taylor's Version). Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

The 31-year-old songstress got candid about her slew of 'Taylor's Version' projects that began rolling out earlier this year, stating that she's excited to own her own music.

The re-emergence of her older songs have reignited interest in her love life, with songs like 'All Too Well' garnering a lot of attention and shedding light on her 2010 relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Taylor said: "It came out originally about a decade ago, and I was 22, and that release week was so stressful because nobody has heard any of the music."

She revealed that she's not reeling from heartbreak this time around: "It's really nice to be able to put this album out and not be sad. Not be taking breaks in between interviews to cry."

Taylor Swift spilt the tea in an interview with Seth Meyers
Taylor Swift spilt the tea in an interview with Seth Meyers. Picture: Getty

This resulted in Meyers asking the singer: "I wonder if there are people who might think that they were the one you were singing about, if it's easier or far, far worse for them 10 years later?"

To which Swift replied: "I haven't thought about their experience, to be honest."

The presenter dubbed the statement "the biggest burn" as Taylor looked on coyly.

"I think there's nothing they'd rather hear less," Seth added.

Taylor Swift revealed her thoughts on her exes in the interview
Taylor Swift revealed her thoughts on her exes in the interview. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

The All Too Well Short Film director gave some insider intel on the original album, revealing: "There are like 14 different genres on this album. It's a real patchwork quilt of genre. I was really experimenting."

She gushed over the new adaptation of the album, stating that she could enjoy the project more from hindsight as she enters her thirties.

