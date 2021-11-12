7 Jake Gyllenhaal Memes Giving Us Life On 'Red TV' Day

12 November 2021, 10:49 | Updated: 12 November 2021, 11:02

Here are the best Jake Gyllenhaal memes in response to Taylor's 'Red'
Here are the best Jake Gyllenhaal memes in response to Taylor's 'Red'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

After Taylor Swift's 'Red' re-recording dropped, fans took to social media to share their best Jake Gyllenhaal memes – here are our favourites.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The hotly-anticipated autumnal record that is Taylor Swift's 'Red (Taylor's Version)' is finally here – and it's spawning many Jake Gyllenhaal-centric memes!

The heartbreak record is widely considered to have been about the 40-year-old actor, the pair shared a whirlwind romance in late-2010 and the fallout inspired some of Taylor's most emotional songs to date.

Which Taylor Swift Songs Are About Jake Gyllenhaal On Her 'Red' Album?

Fans have been well and truly spoilt as the iconic reimagine album, which originally came out in 2012, boasts 20 original songs, 10 bonus tracks from The Vault and an All Too Well Short Film.

It didn't take long for Swifties to take to Twitter to poke fun at the new limelight the decade-old romance is getting...

Taylor Swift released her re-recordings of 'Red'
Taylor Swift released her re-recordings of 'Red'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

It's fair to say that Twitter is having a field day as we all celebrate the long-awaited release of 'Red', making references to fan-favourites like 'All Too Well' to original bonus tracks such as 'The Moment I Knew'.

Many of the most heart-wrenching tracks have been long-rumoured to centre around the Gyllenhaal romance, and many of the new lyrics seem to confirm this theory.

One 'Red' admirer pointed out that the new line "I get older but your lovers stay my age," could be directed to the songstress' famous ex.

Memes joking that the Marvel star has gone into hiding were rife on the platform, with one user writing: "Jake Gyllenhaal caught leaving planet earth after Taylor Swift announcing All Too Well The Short Film."

Another fan posted: "Imagine if Jake Gyllenhaal had just given Taylor Swift back her scarf."

The Twittersphere was positively overrun with memes directed at the Love & Other Drugs actor.

The 'Red' spirit was in full swing: "If Taylor Swift can write All Too Well after dating Jake Gyllenhaal for only 3 months then I'm also allowed to be as dramatic as I want."

The 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' – which has long been considered as Taylor's lyrical magnum opus – has given a deep insight into the end of her relationship with Gyllenhaal, adding further fuel to the meme fire.

Only Taylor has the power to reignite gossip 10 years later!

