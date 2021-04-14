Taylor Swift Fans Have A Theory Harry Styles Features On A '1989' Album Song 'From The Vault'

As Taylor Swift re-records her old albums, fans are hoping a secret Harry Styles collaboration is just one of the songs ‘from the vault’.

Taylor Swift is in the process of re-recording her first five albums, adding songs ‘from the vault’ that never made it to the EPs at the time.

Fans reckon ‘1989’ is the project Tay’s working on next, after the huge success of ‘Fearless – Taylor’s Version’ which dropped on 9 April.

But as well as preparing to hear a bunch of songs we’ve never heard before, fans reckon the collab of all collabs is in the vault ready to be added to the ‘1989’ re-release – featuring Harry Styles.

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift dated from 2012 to 2013. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift is re-recording her first five albums. Picture: Getty

The track list of ‘1989’ is thought to be heavily inspired by her relationship and subsequent break-up from Harry after they dated from 2012 to 2013 and some Swifties have a theory Mr Styles even featured on a song with his then-girlfriend.

Before they split, of course.

“If taylor swift releases a 1989 vault song with harry styles you are NEVER hearing from me again,” one emotional fan tweeted.

@taylorswift13 and harry styles on a 1989 vault song. manifesting. — Jefferson Tangalin 💛 (@jefftangalin) April 14, 2021

taylor: i’m re-recording my past albums

harry: that’s great

taylor: get ready for the 1989 vault songs

harry: what

taylor: what pic.twitter.com/2ITXqYIWyn — bea ✨ flop era 👍 (@cherryswillows) April 8, 2021

Okay...but what if @Harry_Styles does a vault song with @taylorswift13 for the re-record of 1989? — Lindsey 💖🌙🪐 (@LinElizabeth89) April 7, 2021

if we get 1989 vault songs and i see that the writing credits say harry styles and taylor swift i- I CANNOT HANDLE IT — mariela 👼🏼 (@tpwkxgoldn) April 14, 2021

“PUT THE SONG U WROTE WITH @Harry_Styles ON THE VAULT SONGS OF 1989 (TAYLORS VERSION),” demanded a second.

Fans are also manifesting Haz to feature on the re-record of ‘Style’ which is thought to be all about their brief relationship.

When Taylor announced songs ‘from the vault’ would be added to her re-records, she said she’s getting some of her favourite artists on board to provide additional vocals.

Harry Styles fans want to see him on a song 'from the vault' when Taylor Swift releases '1989' again. Picture: Getty

“One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists,” she tweeted.

We know Harry and Taylor remain on good terms, so we’re not ruling out a surprise collab just yet.

