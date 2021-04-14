Taylor Swift Fans Have A Theory Harry Styles Features On A '1989' Album Song 'From The Vault'

14 April 2021, 10:46 | Updated: 14 April 2021, 10:52

Capital FM

By Capital FM

As Taylor Swift re-records her old albums, fans are hoping a secret Harry Styles collaboration is just one of the songs ‘from the vault’.

Taylor Swift is in the process of re-recording her first five albums, adding songs ‘from the vault’ that never made it to the EPs at the time.

Fans reckon ‘1989’ is the project Tay’s working on next, after the huge success of ‘Fearless – Taylor’s Version’ which dropped on 9 April.

Taylor Swift Fills 'Fearless' Lyric Videos With Amazing Childhood Pictures & Home Videos

But as well as preparing to hear a bunch of songs we’ve never heard before, fans reckon the collab of all collabs is in the vault ready to be added to the ‘1989’ re-release – featuring Harry Styles.

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift dated from 2012 to 2013
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift dated from 2012 to 2013. Picture: Getty
Taylor Swift is re-recording her first five albums
Taylor Swift is re-recording her first five albums. Picture: Getty

The track list of ‘1989’ is thought to be heavily inspired by her relationship and subsequent break-up from Harry after they dated from 2012 to 2013 and some Swifties have a theory Mr Styles even featured on a song with his then-girlfriend.

Before they split, of course.

“If taylor swift releases a 1989 vault song with harry styles you are NEVER hearing from me again,” one emotional fan tweeted.

“PUT THE SONG U WROTE WITH @Harry_Styles ON THE VAULT SONGS OF 1989 (TAYLORS VERSION),” demanded a second.

Fans are also manifesting Haz to feature on the re-record of ‘Style’ which is thought to be all about their brief relationship.

When Taylor announced songs ‘from the vault’ would be added to her re-records, she said she’s getting some of her favourite artists on board to provide additional vocals.

Harry Styles fans want to see him on a song 'from the vault' when Taylor Swift releases '1989' again
Harry Styles fans want to see him on a song 'from the vault' when Taylor Swift releases '1989' again. Picture: Getty

“One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists,” she tweeted.

We know Harry and Taylor remain on good terms, so we’re not ruling out a surprise collab just yet.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Gigi and Bella's dad Mohamed Hadid's huge net worth

Gigi Hadid's Father Mohamed's Enormous Net Worth & Real Estate Career

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been dating since the start of 2021

Are Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Still Together?

All the details about Jena Frumes' pregnancy as she is expecting her first baby with Jason Derulo.

Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Pregnant: Due Date, Are They Having A Boy Or Girl And All The Baby Details
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and Khai have the same evil eye bracelet.

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Fans In Awe Of Daughter Khai’s Matching Baby Bracelet

Justin Bieber admits to 'really tough' first year of marriage

Justin Bieber Admits To 'Really Tough' First Year Of Marriage To Hailey Bieber

Tan France announced he and his husband Rob are expecting their first baby after sharing a sonogram picture.

Queer Eye Star Tan France Expecting First Child With Husband Rob Via Surrogate

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray