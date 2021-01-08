What Happened With Taylor Swift And Karlie Kloss? Their Friendship And 'Fallout' Explained

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss were best friends for quite some time. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift fans have a theory her surprise ‘Evermore’ bonus track ‘It’s Time to Go’ is about ex-BFF Karlie Kloss, but what happened to the women’s friendship?

Taylor Swift has a strong friendship circle around her now but like most people she’s lost a few mates along the way, and one of those is heavily rumoured to be Karlie Kloss who fans reckon inspired a few lyrics on Tay’s song ‘It’s Time to Go’.

The singer is no stranger to calling out lost loves and friendships in her music so Swifties have been reading between the lines of her bonus track song from ‘Evermore’.

Some of the lyrics read: “When the words of a sister come back in whispers / That prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed / Not a twin from your dreams / She’s a crook who was caught.”

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift walked side by side at the Victoria's Secret Show. Picture: Getty

Taylor and Karlie would often refer to each other as their ‘twin’, walking along the catwalk hand in hand on the few occasions Taylor sang at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows.

But what happened with Taylor and Karlie?

The women – who are the same age – first became friends in 2012 after Taylor said in a Vogue interview she “loved” the model and just wanted to “bake cookies with her.”

Karlie tweeted: “Your kitchen or mine?” and they quickly hit it off.

The model quickly became part of Taylor’s squad, hanging out on their own as well as at the pop star’s massive parties.

In 2014 they ventured off on a road trip together, got ready for the Met Gala together and attended red carpet events, such as the American Music Awards, together.

A year later their friendship had become so famous they posed for a joint Vogue cover shoot, in which they spoke at length about their friendship.

Karlie was also among the stars who appeared in Taylor’s ‘Bad Blood’ music video, believed to be about her rift with Katy Perry.

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift even ventured on a road trip together. Picture: Karlie Kloss/Instagram

They continued hanging out together into 2016, with Karlie joining the celebrations at Taylor’s Fourth of July party and was even there at the start of the ‘Shake It Off’ singer’s relationship with Joe Alwyn.

However, after that Taylor took almost an entire year away from the spotlight.

Karlie referred to Kim Kardashian as a ‘lovely person’ in an interview amid Taylor’s spat with the Kardashian-Wests, but the model insisted she will “always have Taylor’s back.”

The TV star went on to attend Kanye’s Yeezy season 3 fashion show, where he played ‘Famous’ – his song that featured a lyric about Taylor which reignited their feud.

Karlie Kloss was part of Taylor Swift's girl squad. Picture: Getty

The distance that had grown between them was clear when Karlie captioned a picture of herself on Instagram: ‘Swish Swish,’ the title of Katy Perry’s diss track aimed at Taylor.

Karlie has tried to quash rumours of a fallout over the years, but Taylor didn’t attend her wedding to Joshua Kushner, a senior adviser to his father-in-law Donald Trump.

Taylor Swift didn't attend Karlie Kloss' wedding to Joshua Kushner. Picture: Getty

Scooter Braun is also Karlie’s manager and a good friend of her and her husband, and any diehard Swift will know why that might unsettle Tay.

Taylor is having to re-record her first six albums after Scooter sold the rights to the EPs when he bought the label she first signed, Big Machine Records, in 2019.

The women continue to ‘like’ each other’s posts on Instagram occasionally, but it doesn’t seem like the stars are anywhere near as close as they once were.

