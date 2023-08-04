‘The Eras Tour' Documentary: Is Taylor Swift Making A New Concert Film?

Taylor Swift is said to be making a documentary film on 'The Eras Tour'. Picture: Getty

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift has started her own rumour that she’s apparently releasing an Eras Tour film.

Taylor Swift is said to be filming her worldwide tour, The Eras Tour, to release as a documentary and it’s a rumour we’re all hoping is true.

The ‘Dear John’ singer is approaching the end of the US leg of her tour and on TikTok sparked speculation about a documentary when she posted a trailer-looking montage of her 2023 shows so far, with ‘Cruel Summer’ as the soundtrack.

She wrote in the caption: “Summer forecast: Cruel”

Seeing as it’s become an Olympic sport trying to get tickets to see Tay live, fans are already excited about the documentary – which hasn’t yet been confirmed we must add.

That hasn’t stopped the rumour of an 'Eras Tour' documentary taking over the internet though, so here’s the information so far.

Taylor Swift does the Anti-Hero challenge

Is Taylor Swift making an Eras Tour film?

Taylor hasn’t confirmed that she’s filming 'The Eras Tour' for a documentary, but the singing sensation is no stranger to a concert film having filmed the ‘1989’ and ‘Reputation’ tours before.

However, fans have spotted camera crews and filming equipments at some of her recent concerts, fuelling speculation an 'Eras Tour' documentary is coming.

On 3rd August 2023 at the Sofi Stadium in LA fans spotted cameras filming fans in the crowd and spotted notices around the stadium alerting the audience that filming was underway.

This is from the camera crew on stage, the eras tour documentary is going to be magical ✨pic.twitter.com/fin7Q2FiBL — mehreen⁷ (Taylors version) (@purplescrunchi) August 4, 2023

★: ‼️The cameras at Taylor swift's Eras tour is filming fans for the 'Eras Tour Documentary' being filmed on all 6 nights #LATSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/NSyw8OVy0M — 𝖘𝖜𝖎𝖋𝖙𝖎𝖊 𝕮𝖔𝖒★ (@SwiftieCom) August 4, 2023

When is The Eras Tour film coming out?

Given the fact Tay hasn’t even confirmed an 'Eras Tour' movie, there’s of course not yet a release date, but we imagine it will be released once the tour has come to an end.

As a guide, the Reputation Stadium Tour film was released a month after the tour ended, landing on Netflix in November 2018.

Taylor’s got a whole lot more dates and countries to perform in until she reaches the end of 'The Eras Tour', so we could be waiting a while. The final date for her tour is Toronto, Canada on 23rd November 2024 – so we may not get the film until 2025!

Taylor Swift is said to be recording an Eras Tour documentary film. Picture: Getty

How can I watch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film?

Seeing as Taylor’s yet to even confirm an 'Eras Tour' movie, there’s not yet any information on how or where we can watch it but it’s likely it’ll be released on one of the streaming giants like Prime Video or Netflix, where her films Miss Americana and Reputation are available.

We’ll update this page on where you can watch it as soon as more information comes out.

Has Taylor Swift got any other concert films?

Taylor’s filmed two of her previous tours, '1989' and 'Reputation', and she also made a documentary called Miss Americana which was released in 2020 and followed her behind the scenes of the ‘Reputation’ tour and during her 'Lover' release.

Here are the films Taylor already has and where you can watch them:

1989 – World Tour – YouTube

Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour – Netflix

Miss Americana – Netflix

Troye Sivan chats all about new single ‘Rush’ and reveals how he was once banned from Hinge! 😅

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital