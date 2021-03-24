5 Times Taylor Swift Was An IRL Angel For Fans During The Pandemic

Taylor Swift often helps out those who need it most. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift is known for being one of the most charitable artists in pop, and her generosity only expanded when the pandemic hit.

Taylor Swift has been subtly donating money and offering a helping hand to those struggling in the coronavirus pandemic.

On 23 March Tay and her mum Andrea combined their donations to make up the GoFundMe goal of a mother of five daughters named Vickie Quarles widowed after her husband died of Covid-19 one week before Christmas.

Her target, set up by a close friend of the family, was $50,000, which Taylor and her mother matched, meaning Vickie’s fund has now soared past $60,000 as people continue to donate.

Taylor Swift Fearless Album: Release Date, Brand New Track List And All The Latest News

That’s not the first time Taylor has helped support those who need it most though, and throughout the past year she’s reached out to fans and so many more who are struggling.

Taylor Swift has been helping people affected by coronavirus and the lockdowns. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift donates $13,000 to two Nashville mothers

Taylor Swift donated around £10,000 each to two mothers struggling financially after the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in December.

The ‘Evermore’ singer was inspired to offer her help after reading a Washington Post article about the huge numbers of American citizens who were behind on rent. One of the women, Nikki Cornwell from Nashville, said she owed $5000 (£3,700) in rent when the job she was due to begin in May fell through after she tested positive for coronavirus and became extremely ill.

Taylor also made a sizeable donation to Shelbie Selewski from Michigan, who lost her job at the start of the pandemic and has found eviction notices taped to her door three times.

Taylor Swift has a base in Nashville and spends a lot of her time there. Picture: Getty

One thing Em has said over & over this week is “this isn’t a girl writes a letter story, it’s an anyone can write a letter story.”



And, she’s right. We can all take small steps with a big impact.



But, she’s also wrong … when the woman writing the letter is @TaylorSwift13. pic.twitter.com/LylyJWdWh9 — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 13, 2020

Taylor surprises 11-year-old fan with care package

Taylor Swift gave a young fan the surprise of a lifetime after she sent a care package to an 11-year-old girl who had been giving back to postal workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Emerson Weber, from South Dakota in the US, had sent a heartfelt letter to her postman, thanking him for his service which allows her to 'stay in touch’ with her friends and after the carrier, Doug, showed his boss, she started receiving loads of letters from postal workers who were appreciative of her kind act.

Emerson, a massive Swiftie, got the surprise of her life when one package in the post turned out to be from none other than her idol - the ‘Lover’ singer.

Taylor Swift keeps Nashville record store afloat during lockdown

Taylor Swift helped a Nashville record store stay afloat in lockdown. Picture: Getty

Taylor was quietly paying to keep a Nashville record shop afloat after they were forced to shut amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 'amazed' store owner of Grimey's New & Preloved Music revealed to Rolling Stone they received a letter from Tay's longtime publicist with the offer, leaving staff 'amazed' as she's paid for their salaries and healthcare for the next three months.

Nashville is where Taylor moved to with her family as they helped launch her singing career at 13 years old and she now owns a home there, so it holds a special place in her heart.

Taylor Swift donates thousands to fans affected by coronavirus

In March Taylor donated thousands of dollars to fans who took a hit financially due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing businesses to shut down across the globe.

The ‘Lover’ singer messaged people on Twitter to ask where she should send the money, after noticing some Swifties’ tweets revealing they’ve lost their jobs or were facing eviction.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital