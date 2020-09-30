On Air Now
30 September 2020, 12:53 | Updated: 30 September 2020, 14:22
Jake Gyllenhaal set himself up to be inundated with lyrics from Ex Taylor Swift's song 'All Too Well' about him as a young boy on Instagram and it's kind of hilarious.
Taylor Swift fans have been posting lyrics she wrote about her ex, Jake Gyllenhaal, in 'All Too Well' all over an Instagram photo he posted that basically fit what she sang about word-for-word.
Mr. Gyllenhaal posted an adorable childhood snap of himself whilst promoting a glasses brand, and probably wasn't aware he was about to get the same lyric posted over, and over in the comment section.
Sorry Jake, but you really did set yourself up for this one.
I’ve worn my glasses ever since I parted my hair meticulously with gel (see above), which is why NEW EYES has always been near and dear to my heart. Since 1932, @neweyes_ has provided eyeglasses to people who needed them most. I’m thrilled that they’ve partnered with @theinspireprojectus to create Project Human: Changing the Way We See the World, a speaker series coming to schools and remote learners this fall. Project Human is designed to spark conversations focusing on unity and equality. It’s an opportunity for students to interact with public figures and do what they do best: Keep ‘em on their toes! For a full line-up of speakers or to bring Project Human to a school near you, visit: http://theinspireproject.us/project-human/
For a little background, Taylor and Brokeback Mountain actor, Jake, dated for a couple of months between 2010 and 2011 before splitting suddenly.
It wasn't initially clear why they'd parted ways- that was, until the superstar dropped (the iconic) album, 'Red', in 2012 and her song 'All Too Well' detailed the breakdown of their relationship.
One lyric says, "Photo album on the counter, your cheeks were turning red/ You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-size bed."
Cue photo of Jake, in his glasses, twin-sized bed missing in the snap, but like, it's clearly the image Tay Tay was looking at back in their dating days.
From asking 'is it true you used to be a lil kid with glasses in a twin sized bed' to asking Jake if he is ever going to give Taylor her scarf back (another lyric), the A-lister must have face palmed when he realised what he'd walked into.
One person very plainly wrote: "i’ll be honest mate you set yourself up for this one" and we can't help but agree, wholeheartedly.
BRB, just going to belt out 'All Too Well' and reminisce all the people who have stolen our scarves (none) because that song still hits eight years later.
Jake, if you're reading this, we still think you should have a long hard think about you did to our girl, Tay.
Also, you were the cutest kid ever, just saying.
