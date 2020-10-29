Which Taylor Swift Songs Are About Jake Gyllenhaal On Her 'Red' Album?

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal dated for three months. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ album is thought to have been inspired by her heartbreak over her split from ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal.

Taylor Swift penned her album ‘Red’ in 2012 after a three-month relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal which came to an end at the start of 2011, when she was just 21 and he was 30.

And in a new podcast with Rolling Stone Taylor has opened up about the album, after the publication branded it ‘one of the greatest albums’.

In a trailer for the podcast Taylor said: “I look back on this as my only true break up album. Every other album has flickers of different things – this was an album that I wrote specifically about a pure, absolute, to the core heartbreak.”

Taylor is known for documenting her love life through music, her 2017 EP ‘Reputation’ being filled with references to the start of her relationship with Joe Alwyn.

But which songs did Taylor write about ex-boyfriend Jake, and when did they split? Let’s take a look…

Which Taylor Swift songs are about Jake Gyllenhaal?

Taylor Swift's album 'Red' is thought to be about Jake Gyllenhaal. Picture: Big Machine Records

Taylor’s album ‘Red’ came over a year after her split from Jake and fans are pretty certain she channelled her heartache over their break up into ‘Red’.

Songs on ‘Red’ include ‘All Too Well’, ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’, ‘Treachorous’ and ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’.

One of the lyrics on ‘All Too Well’ which is a pretty big hint at her relationship with Jake is: Left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you still got it in you drawer even now

During their relationship Taylor was pictured wearing a striped scarf as they walked along arm in arm, laughing together.

Taylor Swift was just 21 when she dated Jake Gyllenhaal. Picture: Getty

And in ‘State of Grace’ she sings about “twin fire signs and four blue eyes”, which clearly indicates Jake, as they both have mid-December birthdays.

Taylor has previously called the title track ‘Red’ the ‘hardest to write’, telling Good Morning America it was originally 10 minutes long – clearly she had a lot to say.

She also penned 'The Moment I Knew' after spending her 21st birthday in tears when Jake failed to show up.

The lyrics include: And it was like slow motion / Standing there in my party dress / In red lipstick / With no one to impress / And they're all laughing / As I'm looking around the room / But there was one thing missing / And that was the moment I knew.

Jake Gyllenhaal was 10 years Taylor Swift's senior. Picture: Getty

When did Taylor Swift date Jake Gyllenhaal?

Taylor and Jake began dating in October 2010 but split at the start of the New Year.

In that time, they were pictured out and about on numerous occasions and Jake even flew Taylor out to the UK while he promoted his film Love and Other Drugs.

And at Thanksgiving Taylor joined the Gyllenhaals at Jake's sister Maggie's house, who later described spending the holidays with the pop star as "great".

According to reports at the time, Jake was the one who called off the romance as he ‘wasn’t feeling it’ and struggled with having a relationship which came with so much publicity.

