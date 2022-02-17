Jake Gyllenhaal Finally Responds To Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’

Jake Gyllenhaal has responded to Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well'. Picture: Getty / Taylor Swift/Instagram

By Capital FM

Jake Gyllenhaal has finally addressed Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ song ‘All Too Well’ about the end of their relationship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Three months after Taylor Swift re-released ‘All Too Well’ (Taylor’s Version), about the breakdown of her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010, the actor has finally addressed the 10-minute song about him.

Speaking to Esquire Italia, Jake insisted he’s not angry with Taylor as her music is how she expresses herself.

Which Taylor Swift Songs Are About Jake Gyllenhaal On Her 'Red' Album?

In a snippet translated by a diehard Swiftie, he said in the interview: “It’s her way of expressing herself. Artists draw on their personal experiences to write songs and I’m not angry with her.”

Jake Gyllenhaal has responded to Taylor Swift's songs being about him. Picture: Getty

He also addressed being branded a villain by some of Taylor’s fans, explaining why he disabled his Instagram comments.

Jake said: “At some point, I think it’s important that when a star’s supporters become unruly, we feel a responsibility to make them civil again and not allow cyberbullying.

“This involves a deeper philosophical question. About how we have to take responsibility for what we do. My question is: is this our future? Is anger our future? Or can we use empathy and civility in conversations?”

The lyrics about the end of their short-lived relationship include the infamous scarf which Taylor sings she left at Gyllenhaal’s sister’s house.

During their relationship Taylor was pictured wearing a striped scarf as they walked along arm in arm, laughing together.

Taylor Swift re-released 'Red' in November last year. Picture: Getty

Along with the 10-minute version released in November, Taylor also made a short film starring Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

As well as ‘All Too Well’, Taylor is thought to have written ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’, ‘Treacherous’ and ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ about her famous ex.

‘I Bet You Think About Me’, a song ‘from the vault’ which Taylor added to the re-released version of ‘Red’, is also heavily believed to be about Jake.

Jake and Taylor dated for three months in 2010, splitting shortly after her 21st birthday when he didn’t show up to her party.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital