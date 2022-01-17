Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Spark Engagement Rumours After Romantic Cornwall Holiday

17 January 2022, 11:13

Did Joe Alwyn propose to Taylor Swift?
Did Joe Alwyn propose to Taylor Swift? Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans can't help but wonder if Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn got engaged after their romantic getaway in St Ives, Cornwall...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have recently sparked speculation that they could be engaged!

The loved-up pair flew from Nashville to a secluded spot in Cornwall to spend a romantic weekend with one another, taking a short break from their professional commitments.

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Story

The idyllic Cornish town of St. Ives is said to be 'particularly special' to their relationship, adding more fuel to the engagement fire.

It didn't take long for fans to theorise why they would jet-set 4000 miles from the US to the popular UK destination if it wasn’t for a very special occasion…

Did Joe get down on one knee?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been together for six years
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been together for six years. Picture: Getty

An insider spoke to this tabloid, saying: "It feels like things are getting more serious and people think an engagement could be on the cards. That could explain such a long journey to a specific place."

The source explained that the pop sensation can “travel almost anywhere she wants at any time”, which helps her find time for her relationship despite their gruelling work schedules.

Taylor, 32, and Joe, 30, have gone from strength to strength since they began dating in late 2016, they now split their time between several homes both in the UK and US.

"But to go that far just for a few days clearly meant a lot to them," the publication was told.

Joe took Taylor to a holiday hotspot in St. Ives
Joe took Taylor to a holiday hotspot in St. Ives. Picture: Getty
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split their time between the UK and US
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split their time between the UK and US. Picture: Netflix

It's reported that the singer and actor duo rented a lavish apartment by the coast not far from the holiday hotspot, spending most of their extended weekend getaway in private.

The source revealed: "Taylor is keeping her cards close to her chest, but they’re certainly very happy and enjoying their time together."

The 'All Too Well' songstress and the Conversations With Friends actor have been dating for six years but have remained tight-lipped about their romance.

Their relationship serves as constant inspiration to Taylor's songwriting – we can't help but wonder what songs Swift would pen about a potential proposal...

