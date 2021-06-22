Why Fans Are Shocked That Taylor Swift’s Next Album Is ‘Red’ And Not ‘1989’

Taylor Swift announced that 'Red (Taylor's Version)' will be her next album. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Fans were convinced that '1989' would be the next re-release from Taylor Swift... here are some of the hints that should have told us to expect 'Red (Taylor's Version)' instead!

Ever since Taylor Swift announced her first re-recorded album, fans have been avidly speculating on what she’ll put out next!

The reimagination of the singer’s sophomore record was released in April and was poignantly re-titled ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’.

Last week, she announced that 'Red' will be landing on streaming platforms at the end of this year – it's safe to say we were all shocked!

It was widely considered that a new ‘1989’ album was imminent... much to fans surprise, somehow we all misread the signals…

Taylor Swift surprised fans with the announcement that 'Red' was the next album and not '1989'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Why did fans think '1989 (Taylor's Version)' was coming?

Eagle-eyed followers had been picking up on clues from the legendary singer-songwriter since the beginning of this year, they'd been scouring interview appearances to Instagram posts for hints.

Following an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, everyone was certain that she had dropped a series of Easter eggs signalling a return to her iconic 2014 album.

So here’s my theory - Stephen Colbert’s birthday is May 13th, his episode of L&O was May 14th, and spirits original release date was May 14th.. the new release date is June 4th. So what if Wildest Dreams is released 5/14 & 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is 6/4? https://t.co/YK1m7UYvZ6 — EB (@ErikaBuis) April 14, 2021

The most convincing clue was the inclusion of a new version of 'Wildest Dreams' in the soundtrack of the upcoming animated film, Spirit Untamed.

The track was even uploaded to Shazam briefly, hinting towards it possibly being the lead single from the record – we wonder if she'll officially release it before the new 'Red' drops...

What has Taylor Swift said about the release of 'Red (Taylor's Version)'?

On Saturday, the 31-year-old star announced that ‘Red (Taylors Version)’ is to be released on November 19th.

The ‘Willow’ songstress released a statement to her social media platforms: "Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end.

She described the groundbreaking 2012 album as "happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured".

Taylor Swift announced her next re-release on her Instagram. Picture: Getty

The 'Folklore' writer cheekily alluded to the 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' being featured as a track from her vault of unreleased songs – the extended version of this ballad has long been speculated by mega-fans.

Swift gushed to her followers: "Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past.

"And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red."

Taylor Swift has had a very busy year with the success of 'Folklore', 'Evermore' and the re-releases of her old albums. Picture: Getty

All of Taylor Swift's clues that a 'Red' re-recording was coming next

In celebration of the record-breaking sales of the 'Evermore' vinyl, Taylor tweeted out an appreciation post with a sly nod to a lyric from her fourth studio album.

She wrote: "You guys went and did the nicest thing this week and broke the record for biggest vinyl sales week.. like ever?"

How could we miss this reference to the iconic smash-hit that was 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together'?

You guys went and did the nicest thing this week and broke the record for biggest vinyl sales week.. like ever? NOW WE DAHNCE. The willow (90’s trend remix) is a thank you from me, available today only on my site 🥰 https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/susqoeHS4B — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 3, 2021

The 'Cardigan' songwriter even seemingly gave rising starlet, Olivia Rodrigo, a heads up about her re-recordings in May, when she gifted her a 'Red' ring...

The 18-year-old pop-prodigy can be seen wearing the ring in an interview and it's strikingly similar to the one Taylor sports on the new cover of the upcoming album!

Since the announcement, fans have been quick to spot similarities in Taylor's style that call to her Red era – for example, she donned a very 2012-esque look to the Brits this year.

We're looking forward to hearing reimagined renditions of the 19 songs we've come to love over the past 9 years, as well as getting a first listen to the 11 songs from Taylor's vault...

Taylor Swift hints to a new 'Red' era on Instagram. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Get ready for the 2021 versions of tracks like 'Everything Has Changed' with Ed Sheeran and 'The Last Time' featuring Gary Lightbody.

November 19th can't come soon enough!

