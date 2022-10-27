Taylor Swift Edits 'Anti Hero' Music Video After 'Fatphobic' Claims

27 October 2022, 15:29

Taylor Swift has made changed to 'Anti Hero'
Taylor Swift has made changed to 'Anti Hero'. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift's 'Anti Hero' video has been permanently changed after a scene was accused of being 'fatphobic'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift has edited a music video just days after its release following a series of 'fatphobic' accusations.

'Anti Hero' served as 'Midnights' lead single, with the album, song and video all dropping on October 21 to critical acclaim, however, one moment has sparked criticism.

All The Parallels Between 'Midnights' & Taylor Swift's Old Songs: 'Reputation', '1989' & More

The track explores 'self-loathing' and 'shame', as well as Taylor's experiences with her body image, which is depicted in the bathroom scene of the music video – which has racked up over 35 million views in just under a week.

The now-altered scene originally showed Taylor stepping onto a set of scales, and instead of displaying her weight, the dial spins to the word 'fat'.

Taylor Swift was hit with 'fatphobic' claims
Taylor Swift was hit with 'fatphobic' claims. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube

The moment has now been changed on both YouTube and Apple Music platforms to remove the word completely.

Despite an initial positive response to the video – which was written and directed by Swift herself – criticism began to grow online, leading to the removal of the scales' close-up shot. However, the full scene depicting the singer-songwriter weighing herself still remains.

The weight commentary is widely-assumed to be referencing Taylor's previous struggles with disordered eating, which she was vocal about in her 2019 documentary, Miss Americana.

The 'Anti Hero' video has been edited to remove the 'fat' display
The 'Anti Hero' video has been edited to remove the 'fat' display. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube
Taylor released 'Anti Hero' on October 21
Taylor released 'Anti Hero' on October 21. Picture: Getty

She said in the Netflix film: “I thought that I was just, like, supposed to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of a show or in the middle of it.

"I thought that was how it was," she admitted.

The 32-year-old hasn't yet publicly spoken about the backlash surrounding the 'Anti Hero' video.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry has subverted our expectations with his new music video...

Harry Styles Continues Sea Creature Obsession With 'Music For A Sushi Restaurant' Video

Khloé explained why she shouted during a screening of the show

Khloé Kardashian Explained Why She Screamed 'Liar' At Tristan During 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Taylor Swift stepped out during Bon Iver's concert

Taylor Swift Sings 'Exile' During Surprise Appearance At Bon Iver's London Show

Fans have been speculating about what Rihanna has named her baby

What Has Rihanna Named Her Baby Boy?

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez could be working on something...

Is Taylor Swift Hinting At A Collaboration With Selena Gomez?

Rihanna's New Album Is On The Way

Rihanna New Album 2022: Release Date, Songs And Everything We Know About New Music

Rihanna

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star