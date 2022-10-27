Taylor Swift Edits 'Anti Hero' Music Video After 'Fatphobic' Claims

Taylor Swift has made changed to 'Anti Hero'. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift's 'Anti Hero' video has been permanently changed after a scene was accused of being 'fatphobic'.

Taylor Swift has edited a music video just days after its release following a series of 'fatphobic' accusations.

'Anti Hero' served as 'Midnights' lead single, with the album, song and video all dropping on October 21 to critical acclaim, however, one moment has sparked criticism.

The track explores 'self-loathing' and 'shame', as well as Taylor's experiences with her body image, which is depicted in the bathroom scene of the music video – which has racked up over 35 million views in just under a week.

The now-altered scene originally showed Taylor stepping onto a set of scales, and instead of displaying her weight, the dial spins to the word 'fat'.

Taylor Swift was hit with 'fatphobic' claims. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube

The moment has now been changed on both YouTube and Apple Music platforms to remove the word completely.

Despite an initial positive response to the video – which was written and directed by Swift herself – criticism began to grow online, leading to the removal of the scales' close-up shot. However, the full scene depicting the singer-songwriter weighing herself still remains.

The weight commentary is widely-assumed to be referencing Taylor's previous struggles with disordered eating, which she was vocal about in her 2019 documentary, Miss Americana.

The 'Anti Hero' video has been edited to remove the 'fat' display. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Taylor released 'Anti Hero' on October 21. Picture: Getty

She said in the Netflix film: “I thought that I was just, like, supposed to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of a show or in the middle of it.

"I thought that was how it was," she admitted.

The 32-year-old hasn't yet publicly spoken about the backlash surrounding the 'Anti Hero' video.

