Taylor Swift is the Anti-Hero of 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

By Kathryn Knight

The VMAs red carpet outfits were as sparkly as the stars who wore them, from Olivia Rodrigo to Shakira.

We’ve rounded up some of the hottest lewks from the MTV VMAs 2023 red carpet, after a star-studded turn-out on Tuesday night.

If you were expecting pink to dominate the fashion stakes at this years Video Music Awards (@ Nicki Minaj), think again. Pop stars including Selena Gomez, Shakira, Taylor Swift, Cardi B and Olivia Rodrigo are fully entering Fall/Winter with their sparkling gowns, LBDs, leafy ensembles and metallic dresses. It’s almost like Halloween is just weeks away…

On that note, did you see Doja Cat’s cobweb-inspired cover up? Iconic.

Here's a round-up of some of the head-turning looks from the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Taylor Swift redefines effortless grunge

Taylor Swift at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Picture: Getty

We were not expecting an effortless grunge look from Taylor but we’re here for it nonetheless. Tay looked incredible in the black strappy number, with asymmetric button detailing and a thigh slit.

The international superstar – who will soon release '1989 – Taylor's Version' – wore her hair in a tousled up 'do with a messy fringe, topping off her look with the sharpest winged eyeliner we’ve ever seen.

Olivia Rodrigo is a shimmering star in silver

Olivia Rodrigo wowed in silver. Picture: Getty

Days after the release of her second album 'GUTS', Olivia looked far from angsty teenager and more like a Hollywood icon. She looked sensational in a floor-length silver gown; a figure-hugging, backless dress which shimmered as she walked the pink carpet.

The ‘Vampire’ singer kept everything else to a minimum, with natural makeup and straight hair.

Doja Cat gives Halloween inspo on the red carpet

Doja Cat put us in the mood for Halloween in a cobweb-style gown. Picture: Getty

Doja has us excited for spooky season after arriving to the VMAs in a cobweb-inspired dress.

She had spidery lashes to match and ethereal pink eyeshadow complete with bejewelled studs above her eyes.

Nicki Minaj is the pink bridal queen we needed

Nicki Minaj wowed in a pink bridal gown at the MTV VMAs. Picture: Getty

Barbz’ queen Nicki did not come to play in her bridal-inspired pink lace gown – she even had a veil to match.

Nicki’s outfit consisted of a hot pink corset, with a lace fishtail skirt to match the hem of her elegant veil. 'Pink Friday 2' drops in a matter of weeks so we're not surprised she went full Barbie with this one.

Sabrina Carpenter floats down the red carpet in a sheer gown

Sabrina Carpenter at the MTV VMAs. Picture: Getty

Sabrina also seemed to get the bridal(ish) memo, arriving in a sheer white sweeping gown with embellished corset beneath.

She topped off the look with a long messy plait and rose gold heels.

Shakira shimmers in gold

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Shakira and her sons. Picture: Getty

After arriving with her two sons on the pink carpet, Shakira stole the limelight in a shimmering gold, floor-length dress with cut-out side panels.

Her sons cutely matched in Versace tracksuits.

Selena Gomez wows in red lacy number

Selena Gomez attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Selena was nominated for three awards at the VMAs so she made sure to arrive in a head-turning outfit; a red lacy number with long tassels and a thigh slit.

She accessorised with white flowers on her wrists and hands. Sel never disappoints.

Cardi B turns heads in metallic gown

Cardi B attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Another star who let her dress do all the talking, Cardi B stole the spotlight in a metallic, strapless dress with arm cuffs to match.

Letting the dress take centre stage, Cardi kept her hair long and straight and wore natural makeup except for a full set of lashes.

Rita Ora's dress is Addams Family chic

Rita Ora gave us Morticia Addams at the VMAs 2023. Picture: Getty

Rita Ora channelled Morticia Addams in a long-sleeve black gown featuring sleek gloves. The off-shoulder number trailed behind her, letting her sparkly platform heels peek out underneath.

Letting the dress serve, Rita wore her long blonde hair in effortless waves over her shoulders.

Demi Lovato tries out a gothic look

Demi Lovato attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Demi seemingly got the black memo, arriving with full drama in an oversized black leather jacket which reached the floor and a black mini dress beneath.

She wore smokey winged eye-liner and a slick-back hair 'do to boot.

Ice Spice channels inner ballet dancer

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Ice Spice. Picture: Getty

Another star on the bridal vibe, Ice Spice arrived in a layered white mini dress looking like she was ready to pirouette along the red carpet.

She wore a lace one piece underneath a satin corset, complete with a frilly skirt.

